DEVELOP/JOBS: Playdemic – “Join a BAFTA award-winning Electronic Arts studio located in Manchester”

This content was created in association with Playdemic as part of DEVELOP/JOBS.

We are devoted to building games that players love and we believe that making the world’s best games requires incredibly talented people, an inspirational and supportive environment, and the freedom to pursue excellence. These elements are the foundation of Playdemic. We strive to stay at the forefront of game development.

We are a highly ambitious games studio, full of dedicated people committed to making chart-topping mobile gaming experiences. Our culture and values place great emphasis upon open communication, independence and empowerment. We believe in encouraging people to be the best they can be and giving them the tools to achieve their goals and their dreams.

Our studio is a place for those with a passion for making great games. We all share the joy of what we do, and we do everything with drive and enthusiasm. We work with high levels of creativity and innovation, giving people room to flourish, learn and grow.

A warm and welcoming atmosphere is what you’ll find at Playdemic. One of the best things about working here is our fantastic people – our work environment is inclusive, diverse, fun, productive and friendly. We take pride in creating a culture where everyone feels both inspired and at home.

Location(s): Manchester, Flexi-remote

Team size: 70+

Key projects and hiring areas: Playdemic is working on Golf Clash and will be working on future unannounced EA mobile games. We are looking to hire at all levels across numerous skill areas.

Recruitment contact: Hannah Burton, Senior Recruiter Hannah.Burton@ea.com

FROM THE TEAM: AYMEN ADHAM, SENIOR ARTIST

The past eight years at Playdemic have allowed me to flourish in a truly wonderful and passionate creative space and it has given me the opportunity to develop my craft in ways I never would have imagined. My greatest growth as an artist happened when I was faced with new and exciting challenges. I wanted to show that I could take on any obstacle and Playdemic allowed me the opportunity to do just that. Here I’ve found my voice and I’ve become a highly valued team member.

It’s a sensational feeling to look back on where I started my journey and see how far I have advanced in skill and character. The beauty of the diversity here gives me a safe space without prejudice letting me be exactly who I am. I feel my job has evolved beyond just being an artist and it brings me great joy to be at the forefront of pioneering the culture here amongst people I am grateful to call my work family.

FROM THE TEAM: CLOSS BIRKETT, JUNIOR DESIGNER

All my life I’ve loved video games. I had a passion for the escape their fantastic worlds could provide, and I knew that one day I wanted to make my own and share that love with the world. I found Playdemic five years ago and joined their CS team. I spent a few years getting to know our game and our players until I got the opportunity to switch roles and become a Junior Designer at the start of the pandemic. Learning the ropes during lockdown has been challenging, but also very rewarding. I get to wake up every day and do the job that I’ve always dreamed of, surrounded by an incredible work family who welcome and support individual growth. I’m now working on features and courses to make Golf Clash even better.

My journey as a designer is still in its early stages, but with the support from a great team, I’ve already learned and accomplished so much, and I can’t wait to see where this role takes me and just how high I can soar.