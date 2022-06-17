DEVELOP/JOBS: Sharkmob – “We have the experience, backing, and ambition to build the games of the future!”

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

This content was created in association with Sharkmob as part of DEVELOP/JOBS.

Sharkmob was founded in 2017 by industry veterans who wanted to make games differently and create a company culture where ownership was central and work/life balance was prioritized. The studio was built on the notion that happy employees who have fun at work flourish creatively and make awesome games. Sharkmob London is based in the heart of the city, in a completely custom built studio space with stunning views overlooking the Thames and with capacity for up to 300 people. Our new home has everything you’d expect from a AAA studio & more, with aspirations to build one of the largest and most creatively ambitious development teams in the world. As a part of Tencent Games we have the experience, backing, and ambition to build the games of the future!

The team is currently working on three major projects, including recently launched battle royale title Bloodhunt, and two proprietary unannounced titles. We strive for a healthy, productive atmosphere where everyone plays an important role. All employees enjoy a 10% profit share bonus and yearly performance-based bonus. We allow for work-life balance with flexible working hours, 6 weeks holiday and make time for social events like beer-tasting, crazy-golf, pub quizzes, scavenger hunts, music gigs, DnD campaigns, and game jams.

Location(s): London and Malmö, Sweden

Team size: 310+ in Malmö, 60+ in London

Key projects and hiring areas: Projects: Bloodhunt + two original unannounced titles, Hiring areas: Art, Design & Engineering

Recruitment contact: Matt Walsh, Talent Acquisition Partner, matt.walsh@sharkmob.com +447521390655

FROM THE TEAM: MALAN “DEL” GEYER, TALENT ACQUISITION PARTNER, HR/TALENT ACQUISITION

Having worked in recruitment for over 11 years, it’s great to be part of the journey that Sharkmob is on. My previous experience was helping scale a fast-growing tech start-up, so being a gamer myself, I’m super pumped to play a part in growing the new London Studio. Sharkmob is breaking the mold on what a AAA gaming studio should be and the culture here is truly the best I’ve experienced in my career.

It is open, honest, and is built on trust that is continuously being encouraged across our studios in Malmo and London. During my time at Sharkmob so far, I have experienced working with the best talent in the “game” who are all super friendly, welcoming and who have the creative freedom they need to enjoy making our games! If we enjoy the games we make, we know that

FROM THE TEAM: MATT WALSH, TALENT ACQUISITION PARTNER, HR/TALENT ACQUISITION

As a gamer, working at Sharkmob is a dream come true. I get to share my passion for games with like-minded people who spend their day pushing the boundaries of what’s fun and possible in a AAA game. Giving talented and passionate people the creative freedom and autonomy to leverage cutting-edge technology (UE5, motion capture, photogrammetry, etc.), a completely original IP and a flexible, inclusive and supportive work environment is a recipe for success. Studio culture and values aren’t treated like corporate fluff at Sharkmob. We want talented people, but we also want good people who can collaborate with others, communicate their thoughts effectively, their opinions constructively and are fun to work alongside.

NOW HIRING!

Just some of the many roles open at Sharkmob

ANIMATOR – LONDON

Create cutting edge animations that fully leverage what is possible with modern toolsets and hardware. Take full advantage of our Vicon equipped internal motion capture studio.

SENIOR LIGHTING ARTIST – LONDON

Draw players into our game worlds with immersive lighting that enhances the gameplay and artistic vision. Work within Unreal Engine 5 to develop and maintain a consistent visual direction.

SENIOR VFX ARTIST – LONDON

Join us in creating stunning AAA quality VFX that breathe life into our brand new worlds. We know how important VFX is to make a game come alive.|

LEAD GAMEPLAY PROGRAMMER – LONDON

Lead a team of gameplay programmers to greatness, as we build an ambitious new project. The team consists of people from diverse backgrounds with a common love for the craft.

ANIMATION PROGRAMMER – LONDON

Collaborate with gameplay to develop solutions to animation problems. Create and implement technology that provides a world-class animation experience, developing software using cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5.

SENIOR NETWORK PROGRAMMER – LONDON

We need a Senior Network Programmer to ensure we have the optimum technologies, techniques, and solutions to deliver on our ambitious vision of our multiplayer experience.