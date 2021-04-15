DEVELOP JOBS – Show your best side to potential candidates this June!

Share Facebook

For the June issue of MCV/Develop, we’ll have a special directory style guide for selected studios and companies who are looking for new talent. It’s a great opportunity to show your company’s best side to candidates.

Each studio or company involved will be featured across a two-page spread – in print and in a digital edition sent to all our newsletter subscribers, plus as a standalone story on our website. We’ll provide you with a standalone PDF file tof your profile to use as you please.

We’ll highlight your strengths and the areas you’re keenest to recruit in. Plus we’ll feature key team members, so applicants can put names to faces well before they reach the interview stage.

“We’ve recognised that MCV/Develop is a great resource for studios that are hiring and with the tough year we’ve had, it was important to us to help provide a bigger picture on the studios that are recruiting, something more than a flashy logo and a list of open vacancies, Said Alex Boucher, MCV/DEVELOP’s senior business development manager.

“The industry has never been in greater shape, but the competition for talent is sharper than ever too,” added editor Seth Barton. “By taking part you’ll be putting your best asset forward -– your existing team.”

The Develop Jobs Guide will be included in the June issue of MCV/Develop, hitting doormats around from the 5th of May. The digital edition will also be available to read on that date. If you are actively recruiting and would like to be featured, contact Alex at alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk.