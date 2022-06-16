DEVELOP/JOBS: SockMonkey Studios – “An award-winning studio boasting a ‘people-first’ ideology, is hiring for both remote and hybrid positions.”

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

This content was created in association with SockMonkey Studios as part of DEVELOP/JOBS.

SockMonkey Studios is an award-winning studio with over 45 team members working both from their Teesside-based office, as well as remotely from more exotic climes… like Northern Ireland! For those who do want to come into the studio, they get to work (and play) in a newly refurbished studio, complete with fully-stocked drinks fridges, pool table, arcade cabinet, and of course one… or ten… monkey-themed decor accents.

SockMonkey Studios is predominantly a work for hire studio, with a focus on codev, full game development and original IP creation on PC and console. No matter what flavour of game development you fancy, SockMonkey Studios works on it; currently working on their biggest project to date.

Their team is made up of both veterans of the industry, proverbial founding members of gaming, as well as those just beginning their journey into the world of game development. With a strong ‘people-first’ ideology, they have grown steadily over the last nine years, with a 95% staff retention rate.

Location(s): Teesside

Team size: 45+

Key projects and hiring areas: Happy’s Humble Burger (Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch), Kill it with Fire (Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch), Little Orpheus (Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch)

Recruitment contact: careers.sockmonkeystudios.net hello@sockmonkeystudios.net

Twitter: @SockMonkeyLTD

Instagram: @SockMonkeyStudios

FROM THE TEAM: JON BROWN, HEAD OF PRODUCTION, HYBRID

In my time at SockMonkey I’ve worked on quite a few projects, and I’ve enjoyed them all. One game I can name, which was really fun to make was TENS! It’s a port of a mobile game, but we really got to expand it by adding in a detailed world map, boss battles, different characters and a two player mode. We worked closely with Kwalee, who made the original game, and it was a really good process. It’s also a game that friends of mine that don’t normally play games have picked up and enjoyed, which is immensely pleasing.

The culture of SockMonkey is great. Bob, our CEO, leads from the front and has set a tone here where it’s ok to experiment and fail, so long as we learn from those mistakes.

It really is a lot easier to do your best work when you’re at a company where the core attitude that comes from everyone, from the top to the bottom, is one of support. When things aren’t going well, everyone asks, “How can I help?” And that, more than anything else, makes SockMonkey a wonderful place to work.

FROM THE TEAM: JOSIE SCAWTHORN, JUNIOR ARTIST, REMOTE

I honestly couldn’t ask for a better place to work than SockMonkey Studios. Having initially joined as an intern following my studies at Teesside University, I spent three months with the studio working on a very cool hand painted game demo. I am incredibly grateful for the momentous opportunity they provided me, it really helped me get my first foot onto the industry ladder, as well as the confidence to put myself out there and apply for other roles. Since then I have done contract work for another studio down south, but ultimately returned to SockMonkey last year as a junior games artist, and I have been here ever since!

If I was to choose the best thing about working here, I would say the team and the overall culture of the company. I don’t think I could find a better team to work with if I tried, everyone here is so incredibly friendly and approachable. There is a great comradery, you can really feel the great attitude the whole team has towards their work.

NOW HIRING!

Just some of the many roles open at SockMonkey

SENIOR 3D ARTIST – HYBRID / REMOTE

If you have a strong portfolio of shipped titles, experience in a leadership role and are aMAYAzing at Maya then this could be the role for you.

TECHNICAL ARTIST – HYBRID/REMOTE

Technically we’re looking for an artist with at least one shipped title, experience working with Unreal and understanding of good lighting practices. Could you be the one?

SENIOR / LEAD PROGRAMMER (UNREAL) – REMOTE

Single studio seeks experienced programmer for senior/lead role. Interested in a coder with an excellent grasp of Unreal, who isn’t a stranger to mentoring juniors.

PROGRAMMER (UNREAL) – HYBRID / REMOTE

If you’ve been programming in Unreal for over two years and have worked on at least one game in a professional studio then bring your coding skills over to SockMonkey.

JUNIOR PROGRAMMER (UNREAL AND UNITY ROLES) – HYBRID / REMOTE

Strong maths skills? Love cosying up with some high-quality, well-commented code? SockMonkey is looking for Unreal and Unity programmers with a 2:1 or above in games programming or related degree.