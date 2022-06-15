DEVELOP/JOBS: Splash Damage – “Join a studio working on new, original UE5 projects.”

Share Facebook

This content was created in association with Splash Damage as part of DEVELOP/JOBS.

Splash Damage has been a pillar of the UK game development scene for 20 years. We’ve worked on some of the world’s biggest IP from Gears of War and Halo, to Batman and Wolfenstein, while building our own unique worlds in games like Brink and Dirty Bomb.

A year and a half ago, we joined the Tencent family and we’re now working on several big, ambitious multiplayer games that we think will leave their mark on the industry. We’ve got full creative control, the latest tech with Unreal Engine 5, and some of the industry’s brightest people to help us make it all happen. This is your chance to make your mark and drive our ground-breaking new projects.

There’s a comprehensive benefits package that includes everything you’d expect (health, dental) and some things you might not (generous performance pay on top of your salary, monthly wellness allowance). We’ll give you the flexibility to decide how you do your best work, and our studio supports on-site, hybrid, and fully remote working options.

Location(s): Bromley Based Studio, offering On-site, Hybrid, and Fully Remote

Team size: 400

Key projects and hiring areas: Several unannounced Unreal Engine 5 projects, and looking for people to make their mark at the studio

Recruitment contact: Alex Fong, Lead Recruiter alex.fong@splashdamage.com

FROM THE TEAM: STEVE HESSEL, VP OF PEOPLE

What I love about Splash Damage is that the studio never stands still. We always learn and evolve, and we always try to do the right thing.

When I joined in 2007, the studio was fairly international, but also vastly white, largely straight, and overwhelmingly male. Fast forward to today, and we now have 400 talented people from all sorts of backgrounds, ethnicities, and gender identities. This didn’t happen overnight, and it wasn’t always easy.

We had passionate people corralling the support of our leadership and we kept pushing even when things got tough along the way. When people are comfortable being their true, authentic selves at work and having that be their safe space… it’s hard to put into words just how much that means to those of us looking after the studio. I couldn’t be prouder of the culture we’ve all built together so far, and I can’t wait to see where this journey takes us next.

FROM THE TEAM: MATTHEW GEORGE, ASSISTANT UI DESIGNER, ANANNOUNCED PROJECT



I knew I’d fit right in at Splash ever since hearing about the LGBTQ+ D&D one-shots they hosted for Pride month. The company has been nothing but welcoming, and unlike some horror stories you hear about in the industry, I feel completely able and encouraged to be my full self without having to worry about judgement.

This extends further to the exciting AAA project I’m working on, where I’m given every opportunity to speak my mind and take agency over decisions as a junior. Some friends cracked jokes about having to use the work-supplied notebooks for the many tea and coffee orders I’d be taking as the new Assistant UI Designer, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. I feel every bit as valuable as the next designer, and there really is a great teamworking spirit where anyone regardless of job title can have a say and influence the big picture.



FROM THE TEAM: DR. KAY ROSS, TECHNICAL LEAD, UNANNOUNCED PROJECT

I joined Splash Damage last year and was greeted by enthusiastic, knowledgeable, and open-hearted new friends. A people-first approach is taken, where people are happy to take the time to introduce themselves, their areas, and how their creations work. I found the onboarding to be open, honest, and supportive.

From an engineering side, the team here is keen to explore new technologies and assess strengths, suitability, and future potential. I’ve found it gratifying to work in an environment which sets aside time for this exploration. In doing so, we work with partners to help steer the industry as a whole.

Splash Damage is open to welcoming people in all stages of their career. It has roles explicitly set aside for people making their very first steps into the video games industry and a program to help them discover which future specialisations they may wish to explore. On the other end, they value outside experience and are keen to take on board lessons you may have accumulated over the years.

Last and not least, Splash Damage are supportive of all peoples and all backgrounds. I was very happy to see an established and respected LGBTQIA+ steering group in-house to make sure we have a voice and that policies can be put in place to support and protect us all.

