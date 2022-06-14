DEVELOP/JOBS: Sports Interactive – “Captivate a global audience with our iconic, award winning game, Football Manager.”

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

This content was created in association with Sports Interactive as part of DEVELOP/JOBS.

Here at SI we like our talent tenacious, so you can expect to surround yourself with ambitious individuals bringing their A-game to many disciplines. We know collaboration is the key to continuous improvement and encourage our people to realise their potential. Above all, we’re a team with a down-to-earth dynamic that works and plays together. We have fun doing what we do; one of the many reasons we’re one of the best places to work in the UK games business. While we live to create extraordinary games, we know that’s not all you’ve got going on. You can trust that we always keep things in perspective, fostering an environment where work can be more than just a job.

Our flexible culture gives team members the ability to optimise their work/life balance, with in-office, hybrid and remote options (with ‘remote’ covering most of the globe). We provide a top-class benefits package for full-time team members, including gym membership, private health, dental care and more. We boast one of the lowest staff turnover rates in the industry. We’re proud to be an equal opportunities employer and encourage applications irrespective of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, pregnancy or maternity, religion or belief. Our studio has disabled access and facilities and we have recently become a Disability Confident committed employer.

Location(s): Here East, Stratford, London (… and almost everywhere else in the world)

Team size: 250

Key projects and hiring areas: Football Manager and other (secret) things

Recruitment contact: Laura Hetherington, Senior Recruiter laura.hetherington@sigames.com +44 7818 184547

FROM THE TEAM: NATALIE DONOHUE, SENIOR PRODUCER, ART AND ANIMATION

When I first heard about a potential role at Sports Interactive, I didn’t immediately see myself as a prime candidate. I’m not a big football fan and nor do I play a lot of sport (in games or in real life) but in my two years here I have found that’s not all that counts. What really matters is being passionate about making great games, striving for quality in everything you do and being deeply curious.

‘What do our players think and want?’ ‘How could this feature work best?’ ‘How can we blend reality and awesome gameplay in a way that surprises people and draws them into their own world of football management?’ I’ve found I don’t need to know the ins and outs of the beautiful game, my willingness to learn and my own skills and talents are all that matter.

As a team, we deeply value opinions from people with different backgrounds, looking for new perspectives on how we can grow as a studio as well as improve our games. SI is a place where there are no stupid questions, constantly learning and growing is the goal. As well as getting to work with a fun and inclusive team, I’ve even managed to find plenty of people willing to help me understand the offside rule! I may not know much about sport, but having worked at SI I do know what it feels like to be a winner.

FROM THE TEAM: ELLIOTT STAPLEY, SOFTWARE ENGINEER, MATCH TEAM

When people ask what working for Football Manager is like, my usual answer is “It’s exactly what you think it’s like.” I go to work every day knowing that me and my colleagues are making a significant contribution to a game that means a lot to a huge number of people all across the world.

You would maybe expect that working on an annually-released title that’s been around for 30 years could result in a stale working atmosphere, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. There is huge variety in day-to-day work – I might be in calls planning and scoping, I might be working on ad-hoc requests and fixes, I might be working on features or I might even be watching football with other members of the team.

There is, however, one constant that underpins everything we do: a strong fundamental and collective attitude of wanting to improve the game. We’re all pulling in one direction and you can feel it. If you want to change something for the better, you’re given the capacity to do so. This attitude also applies to development of team members at the studio – self-improvement is heavily facilitated and opportunities are awarded to those who want them.

I’ve been at Sports Interactive for three years and, so far, every year has been a totally different experience. The best part is that I can only see that continuing.

NOW HIRING!

For a full list of open roles, go to www.sigames.com/careers

Sports Interactive operates a policy of flexible working and all roles listed can therefore be onsite, offsite or hybrid.

We’ve got ambitious plans and we’re always looking for motivated people to join the team. Please visit our careers page and register your interest at https://www.sigames.com/vacancy/speculative-application.

BENEFITS

Team member benefits include:

• Flexible working hours and location

• 25 days holidays plus bank and public holidays

• Contributory pension scheme (up to 7% matching)

• Private health cover (including family and annual screening)

• Private dental care (for team member and spouse)

• Income protection cover (up to 75% of basic salary)

• Group life cover

• Enhanced family-friendly leave and pay

• Travel Insurance (for team member and family)

• VISA and relocation support (for team member and family)

• Monthly broadband and home working subsidies

• Variety of gym membership options

• Access to wellbeing services including counselling, coaching and on-site masseuse

• Access to career development and training opportunities

• Regular staff parties and events

• Home tech, retail and food discounts

• Free onsite evening bar and regular food perks

*Benefits are subject to change and may vary for team members based outside of the UK.