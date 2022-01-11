DEVELOP/JOBS: Stainless Games – “This team is composed of some of the funniest and friendliest people I know”

Stainless released the chart-topping classic driving game Carmageddon 24 years ago, and is also known for developing five hit Magic: The Gathering CCG titles on PC, consoles and mobile.

They understand pandemic life has helped many of us rethink our priorities, so if you love making games and are looking for a change of lifestyle then look no further!

Stainless offers flexible working around core hours in a relaxed environment. Still believing the ability to interact with colleagues face-to-face is an invaluable part of making great games, they’re now adopting a hybrid working arrangement. They’ll continue to nurture a collaborative team dynamic in the studio, while giving employees the option to work from home for part of the week. Other flexible arrangements can be considered.

As one of the sunniest places in the UK, the Isle of Wight has become a very attractive lifestyle destination. It boasts spectacular walking and cycle trails, and you’re never more than 25 minutes’ drive from a beach, so it’s ideal for outdoor living and family life.

The team pride themselves on inclusivity, so it really doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, provided you have a passion and talent for game development.

Location(s): Newport, Isle of Wight

Team size: 70 (including at least 10 different nationalities)

Key projects and hiring areas: Experienced C++/Lead/Senior Programmers, Producers, VFX Artists, Lead QA.

Recruitment contact: Tracy Curtis, HR Manager, jobs@stainlessgames.com

FROM THE TEAM: RODRIGO DO Ó BARBOSA, PROGRAMMER

Hi all! I‘m so glad I get a chance to talk to you about Stainless Games. The journey that led me from Portugal to the Isle of Wight was bumpy, as I was struggling to find a job in the gaming industry, and the prospect of a boring coding job was looming. So when Stainless called me to be part of their family, I gratefully accepted, but was unaware of how lucky I’d been.

This team is composed of some of the funniest and friendliest people I know, and when you’re not having fun with your work, you are with your co-workers. If a great environment wasn’t enough, I’ve grown more than I ever thought possible from a technical standpoint. I’ve worked on character movement, customization, tools, and game engine, with experienced and talented colleagues who helped develop my knowledge with every task.

Coding practises, 3D mathematics, and cool hacks are among the many skills I’ve sharpened while maintaining an excellent work and life balance. Now I finally know how lucky I was to have landed at Stainless!

FROM THE TEAM: KAT BRIDGES, ASSISTANT PRODUCER

I’m one of the Assistant Producers at Stainless, having progressed here from QA Tester, to QA Lead, and then into Production. Working in Production can be challenging sometimes, but I’m lucky enough to see how all the departments work, and get involved in the creative design as well as keeping the project running smoothly.

Each day I help manage the team, lead meetings, organise tasks, and communicate with the publishers. I’ve had the pleasure of working on a variety of games here, each different from the last, which keeps it fresh and interesting, and lets me be consistently surprised by the things our team is capable of.

We pride ourselves on having a fun and relaxed work environment, with frequent social events or games nights, so it’s easy to get to know people from all departments. The company offers a variety of benefits to help staff thrive, both in and out of work.

With new games on the horizon, there’s no better time to join us.

Please check out all opportunities for programming, art, QA and production roles at www.stainlessgames.com/careers

Experienced (Gameplay) Programmers(Isle of Wight)

We’re after passionate programmers with strong C++ skills, and ideally experience in UE4 or Unity. Candidates with shipped title(s) and/or strong mentoring abilities would be an added bonus

Producer/Senior Producer (Isle of Wight)

Have you shipped high quality games over a full development cycle as producer or senior producer. Can you manage a variety of teams? Do you love herding cats…? Apply now!

VFX Artist (Isle of Wight)

We need a skilled VFX artist that can use the latest technology to take our games to the next level. Experience in different styles, genres and platforms would be ideal

Employee Benefits

At Stainless, benefits include:

•Assistance with working visa, application processes and fees

• Relocation assistance

• Private medical cover

•Annual 22 days holiday + UK bank holidays + a 2-week Christmas shutdown

• Discretionary annual bonus

• Mental Health First Aiders in the workplace

• On-site lounge and games room

• State of the art virus killing ventilation system

• Based in a bustling town centre

And much more…including social events as and when restrictions allow!