DEVELOP/JOBS – Summer 2022 Edition

Welcome to another edition of DEVELOP Jobs, where we once again bring you profiles of major studios looking to expand their ranks over the summer and beyond. If you’re looking for a new challenge in the games industry that best serves your talent and ambitions, you’ve clicked on the right page.

Despite the uncertainties, shortages and other sundry challenges facing the jobs market, there remains cause for positivity for those working in and around the UK games industry. Whether or not there is a winter resurgence of Covid-19, and despite a deepening cost of living crisis that shows little sign of abating, there continues to be a modicum of stability in terms of recruitment. According to May’s Games Jobs Live report, the number of vacancies (2,734) shows only a slight seasonal decrease from April.

London and the south east of England have the lion’s share of open positions, according to the report, but there’s a comparative increase outside of the region and noticeable increases in the number of gaming job vacancies in Cambridge, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Interestingly, despite the sense that more and more people are cautiously returning to studios and offices, the number of roles being advertised that are fully remote remains at more than 10 per cent, suggesting that while studios are keen on getting people working face to face again when and where appropriate, an appetite for remote and hybrid roles remains – as can be ascertained from the following pages.

Whether things will be quite so positive in six months is hard to predict and something I will leave to experts to ponder, but whether now is the right time for you to effect a career change, or in the months to come, rest assured that DEVELOP Jobs will return to help you on your way.

Good luck as you peruse and ponder the following pages.

