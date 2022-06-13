DEVELOP/JOBS: Team17 Digital – “We’re building a brand new and ambitious virtual studio dedicated to Hell Let Loose.”

Share Facebook

Over it’s 30-plus year history Team17 has been responsible for developing and/or publishing some of the world’s best loved games and franchises, including Worms, Overcooked! and Blasphemous.

At the start of 2022, the company acquired the BAFTA Games nominated Hell Let Loose brand from its developer partners, Black Matter, and is currently building a brand-new virtual studio dedicated to the World War Two FPS, with roles that can be based anywhere. The company is currently seeking to fill two crucial roles that will act as a lynchpin for both the new studio and the future of Hell Let Loose: A Game Director and an Executive Producer.

Over six million Hell Let Loose PC, Xbox, and PlayStation players have so far taken part in epic online 50 vs. 50 battles, set across historically accurate re-enactments from across the European theatre of war. The new studio aims to build upon the critically recognised work of its original developer, and create the definitive, large-scale, historical military simulation. Team17 is also recruiting for hybrid roles across its three UK-wide locations in Manchester, Wakefield and Nottinghamshire.

FROM THE TEAM: SAM DENNEY, ART DIRECTOR, REMOTE

What’s your role and what are you working on?

I’m an art director at Team17 currently working on multiple projects!

Tell us about your team?

I have several teams set up as small hit squads of very talented, like-minded, and enthusiastic people. Everyone is very welcoming; people intrinsically know their games – they’re real experts, it’s in their DNA – and they’re very passionate, dynamic in their range of skills, and both technically and artistically fantastic.

More broadly what it’s like to work at Team17?

Working at Team17 is fast-paced, energetic, and fun. I’ve worked in AAA before, which can be projects of passion to work on, but I’ve never had so much fun as I do here thanks to the variety of the work and the infectious enthusiasm of the people around me.

What do you like most about working at Team17?

Working at Team17 challenges my artistic skills every day and encourages me to step up in a really positive way. I feel confident, and the people around me make me feel confident to meet the challenge.

What most impresses you about Team17?

Team17 has an immense pedigree and portfolio of amazing titles, but it’s also the level of potential that’s being unlocked. The conversations I’ve been part of have been about pushing ourselves as a company; it feels like indie development here but on a grander scale.

FROM THE TEAM: EMMA BATES, SENIOR PRODUCER, WAKEFIELD, HELL LET LOOSE

What’s your role and what are you working on?

I’m a senior producer at Team17, which is very much a project management role. For the last 18 months I’ve been working on Hell Let Loose, primarily as part of the console team.

Tell us about your team?

Internally I’m working with an assistant producer, a team of programmers, and a few others. A lot of the work for the team is currently focused on technical programming. We work closely with our brand and marketing team. As a live ops game, they’re able to convey what the community sentiment and feedback is, which is important for the ongoing success of the title.

More broadly what it’s like to work at Team17?

I’ve been at Team17 for eight years and enjoy it; everyone is really friendly, and the number and breadth of projects is really appealing. On the games label side there’s a lot of variety to be had – it fits well with me personally!

What do you like most about working at Team17?

For me it’s how open people are to feedback and improving things. We’re not set in our ways as a company, we’re always looking to improve. I’ve seen so much positive progression at Team17 over the years I’ve been here, and it’s ongoing too.

What most impresses you about the studio?

The Wakefield studio has got a great vibe that really promotes collaborative working – it’s a really nice space to work in!

