DEVELOP/JOBS: Warp Digital – "From day one, I felt like I was part of the team, everyone was so welcoming and approachable."

This content was created in association with Warp Digital as part of DEVELOP/JOBS.

London-based Warp Digital has existed for five years, although the core team dates back fifteen years, having split off from Curve Digital.

The studio built its reputation porting some of the most beloved indie titles around – including Return of the Obra Dinn, Close to the Sun and For the King. Curve Digital has also worked with the likes of Devolver Digital and Team17 and many more along the way.

Things are changing over at Warp, though. The studio has been transitioning into triple-A co-development. With Warp already working with NaturalMotion and Rare – and has its fingerprints on the enormously popular Sea of Thieves.

And now it’s also partnering with Funcom to bring the world of Frank Herbert’s Dune to life, having already worked on popular multiplayer survival title Conan Exiles with the company.

The studio believes in striving to be the best that it can be by cultivating a team-oriented working environment, a culture based on fixing problems rather than assigning blame, and open and honest communication.

Co-development provides exciting opportunities to work on big-name titles. Warp aims to create titles that live up to their clients IP and vision, and which Warp can be proud to add to its portfolio. If that sounds good to you, then many positions are currently open.

Location: London and Remote

Team size: 21

Key projects and hiring areas: Dune, Metal:Hellsinger, Secret Porting Project

Recruitment contact: Piers Duplock, Senior Producer, piers@warpdigital.com, Twitter – @Piers_D

FROM THE TEAM: JOE PEATFIELD, TECHNICAL ARTIST, DUNE

I had previously worked at Warp back in 2018 on a short contract basis doing art for porting. My time at the London office was great, with friendly staff and a great supportive work environment. I was saddened that my time there was so brief but I left with good memories.

So when an opening came up almost six months ago to join on a permanent basis for co-development as a technical artist I leapt at the opportunity and could not be happier to be back. Everyone here has a different background, from veterans of the industry to new rising stars. We all work together, everyone here is knowledgeable, friendly and helpful which keeps us all individually growing and projects moving forwards.

Right now I am working on an ambitious title in Unreal Engine and it’s been great testing my skills and being on the front line of what is possible. I now work remotely and although I miss the physical office (with its delicious coffee machine) I found that none of that Warp feeling is lost, still great support, communication and people. Working here is a true joy.

FROM THE TEAM: FREYA JONES, JUNIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEER, METAL:HELLSINGER

Earlier this year I started working at Warp Digital. This is my first year within the games industry and initially was apprehensive about working remotely. However, from day one, I felt like I was part of the team, everyone was so welcoming and approachable which made discussing any issues or questions I had very easy.

Despite only working at Warp for a short period of time, I have had the chance to work on two diverse projects, and with the help of my teams, I have gained so much experience and knowledge in Unity and developing on the next generation consoles.

No matter the role or seniority of anyone, they are helpful, have a can-do attitude and always make time for others to help resolve any issues. I feel lucky to be working with such a variety of talented people and I am really excited for my future with this company with all it has to offer, from the potential projects to the career growth as well as the personal development opportunities.

Now Hiring! Just some of the many roles open at Warp Digital

Lead Programmer

London or Remote

This is a key leadership role for our co-development projects, working with the producer in order to help guide and mentor the team, while also maintaining technical standards.

Designer

London or Remote

Join the world of Dune and work on several key areas of the game, you will be tasked with designing systems and stories to bring that large-scale, next-gen feel.

Unreal Gameplay Programmer

London or Remote

Be part of the core gameplay team, creating and implementing features that directly impact gameplay while working with designers and artists to make those features as polished as possible.

Unreal Console Programmer

London

Be a key player in a small team that ports and supports both small indie titles and AAA scale Unreal projects on current and next-gen console platforms.

Unity Console Programmer

London

Be a key player in a small team that ports and supports both small indie titles and AAA scale Unity projects on current and next-gen console platforms.

We offer:

• Fair working hours and a crunch-free environment

• Holiday Allowance – 25 days annual leave entitlement, plus all 8 UK bank holidays

• Annual Salary Review

• Continued Learning

…and much more!

https://warpdigital.com/jobs/