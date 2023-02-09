DEVELOP/JOBS – Winter 2023 Edition

Share Facebook

Welcome back to DEVELOP/JOBS, where we tell you all about the UK studios that’ve told MCV/DEVELOP that they want to grow their teams at the start of the year. Whether you’re hoping to join the games industry for the first time, or are looking to take the next step in your career, we think you’re looking in the right place.

It’s been a bit of a funny (not ‘ha-ha’ funny, more of an ‘oh dear’ funny) time for the people of the games industry over the last six months, with behemoth companies continuing to lay off employees en masse, several studios reducing the amount of opportunities available, and a cost of living crisis continuing to loom over us all.

You could easily be forgiven for assuming things are pretty much all doom and gloom. What you need to know though, is that recruitment and expansion continues, and people at all levels of experience are finding themselves new jobs on exciting games projects.

We can’t really say how things will have changed for the industry in six months time, but we can promise that DEVELOP/JOBS intends to return in the summer. In the meantime, we hope that these pages below are helpful, and wish you good luck with your job hunt, should you be on one: