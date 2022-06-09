DEVELOP/JOBS: XR Games – “Work on immersive VR games with veterans from Rockstar, Activision Blizzard, EA, Codemasters and Sumo Digital.”

Share Facebook

XR Games is a specialist in immersive XR content, with a proven track record in full-scale development from concept through to submission; including everything from licensed IPs, co-financed projects, as well as work-for-hire development (full-scale and porting).

2021 was a huge year for the company. In March 2021 the studio released Zombieland: Headshot Fever for Meta Quest and Rift. Later in September, XR Games secured $2.1 million in funding to enable it to expand the team, focus on original IP development, increase work-for-hire opportunities, and develop further research into AR/VR technologies. XR Games finished 2021 in style by winning the GP Bullhound Award for ‘International Success 2021’ and ‘Best Small Studio’ at the 2021 TIGA Awards.

This success has provided the foundation for the studio to scale, grow, and pursue new opportunities. By the end of 2022 XR Games will have four major unannounced titles in development at the same time, pushing the boundaries of VR games development with recognisable IPs and franchises. As the team grows (by more than 200% this year) it will prepare to move to a new studio in the heart of Leeds city centre, from where XR Games will continue to expand and develop some of the best VR games developers in the world.

Location(s): 1

Team size: 73

Key projects and hiring areas: Zombieland: Headshot Fever, various unannounced projects

Recruitment contact: Andy Driver, Talent Acquisition Manager andy.driver@xrgames.io

FROM THE TEAM: EMILY DAVISON, 3D ARTIST, LEEDS, UK

XR Games was my first foray into the world of game development, and the fact that I’m still here 3 ½ years later speaks volumes. When I started, XR was a small team of less than ten talented individuals. The team continued to grow through the years, expanding a little after our first major release, The Angry Birds Movie 2 VR: Under Pressure, and suddenly exploding with the success of Zombieland! It’s been so exciting to see the company grow, and how it has allowed me to grow along with it.

I’ve had great opportunities to work on different projects in a variety of different 3D disciplines, expanding my knowledge and skills as I go. All my colleagues have been incredibly encouraging and supportive since I arrived, and I’m proud to say what an incredible team we have here. We also know how to have a great time. I’ve attended and helped organise countless social events – which are an awesome perk of working at XR! With Leeds right on our doorstep there’s no lack of opportunities for a night out. And with such a great group of folks you know it’ll be a blast!

FROM THE TEAM: JOSEPH COOK, JUNIOR PROGRAMMER, LEEDS, UK

I recently joined XR Games as a Junior Programmer. Working at XR Games is my first job in the industry doing what I love, and although I was nervous at first, everyone at XR Games has been super friendly and I felt like part of the team straight away. If I ever have questions or require help on something, everyone is open to helping me and always eager to make sure I’m comfortable in whatever I’m doing; it doesn’t matter whether they’re working remotely or sitting next to me in the studio.

Even though I’ve only recently joined the team, I feel like I’ve already learned a good chunk of knowledge working with the Unity game engine and developing tools for the rest of the team. The studio is a great environment where I feel happy, relaxed and confident. There’s daily Smash Bros at lunch time and after work, games of pool, table tennis, and Warhammer, too.

I’ve only just started my time at XR Games, and I can’t wait to see how the company develops and how my skills develop along with it.

NOW HIRING!

Just some of the many roles open at XR Games

SENIOR PRODUCER – LEEDS, UK

We need an experienced producer to lead production of a brand new VR game. 3+ years of games production experience (doesn’t need to be VR) with a shipped title to your name.

SENIOR 3D ARTIST – LEEDS, UK

With 5+ years games studio experience and a portfolio of projects similar to our own you could be taking the art lead on a new VR title. Creating, implementing and composing diverse 3D game environments will be your main job as well as mentoring and guiding some fantastic junior artists.

SENIOR PROGRAMMER – ANYWHERE!

If you are already in a senior or lead position in a AAA games environment then you are who we want to talk to! Operating in a generalist leadership role on a project you will be making decisions about its technical approaches and mentoring other developers. Deep understanding of C# is a must!

LEAD DESIGNER – UK

As an experienced level designer with a track record of leading design for a major AAA game (doesn’t need to be VR), you could be the perfect fit for taking the lead role on one of our major VR titles.

3D ARTIST – LEEDS, UK

We are looking to grow our 3D art team with incredibly talented artists. If you have a portfolio of polished stylised 3D work and have a deep understanding of optimising models for low-poly environments then you are who we want to speak to!

GAMEPLAY PROGRAMMER – UK

This is your chance to work on one of the most exciting VR games in development anywhere! We need people who are C++ focused and have some experience in a gameplay role in a studio environment.