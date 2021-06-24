Develop:Brighton announces first speakers and conference tracks for physical 2021 event from 26th of October

Following a digital event in 2020, Develop:Brighton will return in a physical format at the Hilton Brighton Metropole from Tuesday 26 to Thursday 28 October 2021. A range of passes for the conference and expo are now on sale, available at 30 per cent off with our Early Bird Rate until Wednesday 21 July.

Plus there’s an extra 10 per cent off prices for MCV/DEVELOP readers in the Super Early Bird, just use code KVVKUJ.

“We’re excited to be bringing the industry its first major opportunity to reconnect, share and learn together following such a difficult time for all of us,” said Tandem Events managing director Andy Lane.

Now in its 16th year, Develop:Brighton promises the same inspiring and fun-filled three days by the sea. The game dev community will enjoy insightful keynotes given by the best in the business, diverse roundtables and sessions offering practical advice and inspiration to help game makers make better games.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Team17 CEO Debbie Bestwick, you can read our full interview with this year’s Develop Star award winner here. In addition to Oddworld Inhabitants’ Lorne Lanning, alongside studio director Bennie Terry III, will be discussing the development of platformer Oddworld: Soulstorm.

The year’s tracks for the conference schedule are as follows:

Business Track: Rising Global Challenges to Game Creation | Kate Edwards – Geogrify / Global Game Jam

Discoverability Track: Why Marketing Your Studio is Just as Important as Marketing Your Games | Abbie Dickinson – Rebellion

Design Track: 10,000 Players, One Match: Experiments in Game Design with Massive Interactive Live Events | Bernd Diemer – Improbable

Audio Track: Dialogue Performance and Design for Creatures, Monsters and Demons | Will Tidman – Creative Assembly

Mobile Track: Hyper-Social: Designing games for young Millennials and Gen Z | Ioana Cazacu – Mojiworks

Coding Track: Test Driven Development: A Mindset to Develop Games from the Start, Middle, or End | Nikky Armstrong – Ubisoft Reflections

Art Track: State of the Art “ The Future of Visual Development | Nader Alikhani – Atomhawk

Indie Track: Running a Black Owned Games Studio | Taylor Campbell – Orthors

Roundtable: How Destigmatising Mental Health Can Transform Your Games Company | Gina Jackson & Sarah Sorrell – Safe in our World

Develop:Brighton will also see the return of much anticipated networking opportunities, from the formal meeting planner – Meet@Develop – to the many afterhours social events including the Develop:Star Awards on the Wednesday evening – entries are still open for that.

For the latest on tickets, speaker announcements and The Develop:Star Awards 2021, visit: www.developconference.com.