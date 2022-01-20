Tags

About Richie Shoemaker

Prior to taking the editorial helm of MCV/DEVELOP Richie spent 20 years shovelling word-coal into the engines of numerous gaming magazines and websites, many of which are now lost beneath the churning waves of progress. If not already obvious, he is partial to the odd nautical metaphor.

Check Also

Building the Italian games industry with the Cinecittà Game Hub

Chris Wallace catches up with Mauro Fanelli to find out more about the new game accelerator programme at the Cinecittà Game Hub, and what it means for the future of the Italian games industry.

© Copyright 2022, MCV. BizMedia