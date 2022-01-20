Share Facebook

With the Develop:Brighton conference returning to its summer schedule this year, the call has gone out for speaker submissions to headline the three-day July event. Topics that are likely to dominate the programme include the metaverse, workplace ethics and environmental sustainability. NFTs might also enjoy a high billing.

Andy Lane, the managing director of Tandem Events, says: “We’re looking for speakers from all corners of the industry – who represent the diversity of background and experience within it, to share valuable learnings and discuss the most important topics at this year’s conference. From hard core development issues to monetisation, game engine tips to the Metaverse, we want to hear from you.”

Beginning on Tuesday 12th July and until Thursday 14th July 2022, Develop:Brighton will again be in residence at the Hilton Brighton Metropole and in this its 17th year will once again be the focus for the UK games industry getting together. Those interested in contributing to the diverse schedule can submit their ideas via the Develop website before 25th February 2022.