Embracer acquires another three companies: Demiurge Studios, Fractured Byte and SmartPhone Labs

The group is set to acquire: Demiurge Studios, Fractured Byte and SmartPhone Labs, all to join its Saber Interactive subsidiary, which has now become so large as to practically eclipse the original Spintires: Mudrunner developer from our minds.

First up is Demiurge Studios, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The studio was founded in 2002 and is run by CEO Kurt Reiner, it’s best known for its mobile titles based around Sega properties, such as Sega Heroes and Crazy Taxio Gazillionaires, as well as Marvel Puzzle Quest. It’s also done console conversions of titles such as Borderlands and Bioshock among many others.

Demiurge is set to generate $15m in revenues this year according to Embracer, and will grow its steam past 350 staff during the next five years, although it stands at 68 employees today. Embarcer acquired 100 per cent of the company’s shares for an undisclosed amount.

“Our search for a partner that would give us the freedom and trust to grow our business has led us to this day. Demiurge fits perfectly into the Saber/Embracer ecosystem and we have plans for immediate and rapid growth as part of the company”, says Kurt Reiner, CEO of Demiurge Studios.

Next up are the fifty developers of Fractured Byte, based across the Ukraine and headquartered in Estonia. Again 100 per cent of shares were acquired for an undisclosed amount. The studio specialises in porting projects, and has worked on Switch ports of both Borderlands: The Legendary Collection and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2.

“We are excited to team up with Saber to build on our existing relationship. We look forward to growing the studio under Saber and Embracer and continue making great games”, said the curiously unnamed co-founder and CEO of Fractured Byte.

Finally, the company has acquired the Russian-based Smartphone Labs, a one hundred-strong software testing and games development outfit. Again in its entirety for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Veliky Novgorod, Russia, and working on multiple platforms, the studio has a pre-existing relationship with Saber, having collaborated on bringing Mudrunner to mobile and World War Z to Switch, among others.

“We are thrilled that SPL is joining forces with the world class team at Saber. Saber has been our partner for a long time and we really share their values. I look forward to continue working with the team at Saber on new exiting projects in the future”, says Artem Kharitonov, co-founder and CEO of SPL.