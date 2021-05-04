Epic Games buys ArtStation and slashes creator fees to 12 per cent

Share Facebook

Epic continues to pick up companies related to its Unreal Engine business, this time buying popular art site ArtStation for an undisclosed sum.

A quick look at ArtStation’s front page shows it to be packed full of games-related content. That ranges from portfolios of game professionals through to fan art, which is often available to buy as prints. There’s also a sizable marketplace of content, including game assets, brushes and tutorials.

While the site and services it offers remain unchanged for now, fees that creators pay when selling content through the site have been slashed. Standard fees are down from 30 per cent to 12 per cent (matching those on Epic Games Store and tallying with Epic’s arguments against Apple’s rates), while Pro member fees drop from 20 per cent to 8 per cent. In addition ArtStation learning, the video tutorial service is now free for all to access.

Epic has previously supported the site with an Epic Megagrant.

“Today, we’re thrilled to announce that ArtStation is joining the Epic Games family. Together, we’ll accelerate the development and growth of the creator community worldwide. This partnership underscores both Epic’s and ArtStation’s mission to empower creators with the tools and platforms to thrive,” said Leonard Teo, CEO of ArtStation.

“We are thrilled that ArtStation is joining Epic as we work to accelerate the development and growth of the creator community worldwide,” said Marc Petit, VP and GM of Unreal Engine. “The ArtStation leadership team brings tremendous talent and an unparalleled track record of supporting a vibrant creator community and ecosystem. We look forward to working with them to provide creators with access to even more resources and tools, empowering them to do their best work.”