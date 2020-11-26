Mediatonic leamington

Fall Guys dev Mediatonic settles on location for Leamington Spa studio

Seth Barton 6 hours ago Business News, Development News, Highlight

Back in February, MCV/DEVELOP reported (from an event full of people, remember those?) that Mediatonic was going to open a new studio in development hub Leamington Spa

Well, some months on from then, the company has announced that it’s found a location, at the Mill Street creative hub. Phil Warner, the company’s vice president of art, told us:

“More than anything, Mediatonic has always looked for a sense of community in our studio locations—that’s something we feel is hugely important within our teams, but also in the way we engage with other local games companies and developers. We’ve already built some brilliant relationships with other games companies within the town, and we’re hugely appreciative for the welcome we’ve received from both the industry and the local council. For our part, we’re excited to join such a vibrant game development community and look forward to the opportunity to share expertise and stories.”

The team initially planned to have a 60-strong team in place by 2022 with hiring continuing remotely through the pandemic. 

Mediatonic Leamington Spa is the latest addition to the Tonic Games Group’s existing studios in London, Madrid, Brighton and Guildford. For more on the TGG, see our recent feature on the thinking behind the group. 

