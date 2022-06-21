Fall Guys goes free-to-play today

Share Facebook

Epic Games’ Fall Guys has gone free-to-play today, alongside launching on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. The new versions of the game are co-developed by series creators Mediatonic and the Leeds-based Red Kite Games, who are a part of Sumo Digital.

Fall Guys cross-play and cross-progression will extend across every platform the game is now on, which will not only mean that friends can play together on different devices, but that queue times to get into a match in the Blunderdome are shorter than ever. This has been achieved with the Epic Online Services toolkit, which recently went free for developers to use.

Now that Fall Guys is going free-to-play, the action packed battle royale platforming game has also had a bit of a reset, and been rebranded as Fall Guys Season 1. The new season of content has introduced new game modes, competition rounds and character customisation options, as well as changing the game’s monetisation model to be closer to Epic Games’ megahit Fortnite via the introduction of a new premium currency for purchase called Show-Bucks.

Fall Guys will also be leaving Steam to become an Epic Games Store exclusive, although people that already own Fall Guys on Steam will still receive content updates.