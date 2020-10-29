[From the industry] Develop:Brighton Digital 2020 Starts Monday With Headline Keynote Speaker Todd Howard

This is a press release directly from the industry, selected by our editorial team for its importance, that we are reposting in addition to our usual coverage.

Thursday 19 October: Develop:Brighton Digital, a free conference and expo for video game industry professionals and students, starts Monday 2 November. The event will run for three days and is headlined by keynote speaker Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios.

More than 30 sessions will take place across the three days, hosted on a dedicated Develop:Brighton Digital site. While free for 2020, registration is required to secure a place. Registration closes on Friday 30 October.

Prospective attendees can register here: https://bit.ly/DevDigi

Registered attendees will be given a login for the dedicated Develop:Brighton Digital site, where sessions will be broadcast from 10am – 6pm GMT each day of the conference.

The site also features an expo where exhibitors will have virtual booths staffed live by representatives ready to answer any questions attendees might have. Develop:Brighton Digital exhibitors include AWS Game Tech, Unreal Engine, Dolby, Frontier Developments, MY.GAMES, FIRESPRITE and Ukie.

Attendees will also be able to utilise networking features to set-up video meetings with fellow delegates and there will be a “Hilton” Bar allowing users to freely interact and make new contacts.

Keynote sessions include Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard discussing his legendary career, a fireside chat with PlayStation’s Dominic Robilliard, Gary Whitta discussing his hit Twitch talk show Animal Talking and a live panel feature four top UK studio heads offering advice on running a successful studio.

A further two live panels will also take place discussing diversity and inclusivity, and LGBTQ+ representation in the industry. These panels feature representatives from PlayStation, Sumo Digital, Rocksteady, Media Molecule and more.

Develop:Brighton Digital will conclude with the Develop:Star Awards 2020 from 5pm GMT on Wednesday 4 November. The winners of sixteen categories celebrating the best of the games industry will be announced, and Todd Howard will be honoured as the second recipient of the Develop Star Award.

The conference and expo are sponsored by platinum sponsors Epic Games and AWS Game Tech. The Develop:Star Awards are sponsored by PTW.

Below is a selection of some of the 30+ conference sessions set to feature at Develop:Brighton Digital.

Stumbling to Success – The Fall Guys Phenomenon | Stevie Ward, Future, Haley Uyrus & Oliver Hindle, Mediatonic

Player-Driven Audio Creation in Dreams | Bogdan Vera, Media Molecule

Ten Things To Do Before You Even Start Working On A New Game | Mitchell Smallman, Netspeak Games

Stronger Together: How Your Players Can Make You a Better Developer | John Payce, Jagex

Nailing the pitch: Practical Skills for Securing Multi-Million Pound Projects | Natalie Wicks, Double Eleven

Scenery Art of Planet Zoo: Designing Assets for a Highly Creative Player Base | Liesa Bauwens & Ijke Botman, Frontier Developments

What the Concept Art Doesn’t Tell You: Adding Depth and Believability to Your Characters | Shayleen Hulbert, Artist

The Art of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout | Alexander McKinney-Raphelt, Mediatonic

Press interested in attending Develop:Brighton Digital should register their interest here.

Alternatively, press can reach out to develop@bastion.co.uk.