[From the industry] Kowloon Nights announces 23 new titles, continues to quietly revolutionize game funding

This is a press release, posted unchanged in addition to our usual news coverage.

With over $100m to support independent developers looking for an alternative to publishers, Kowloon Nights has directly financed over 40 teams across the world.

Today, Kowloon Nights announces a series of new partnerships with a host of unique creative voices that includes: Kaizen, Massive Damage, Mimimi Games, Night School, Roll7, Sabotage, Sloclap, and Thunder Lotus. By funding these studios and projects outside the typical developer-publisher arrangement, Kowloon is supporting a vibrant community where game developers retain their creative and financial independence.

“We are incredibly proud to work with such talented studios and developers whose innovative work previously has brought to the community games ranging from OlliOlli to Paradise Killer to Absolver to Spiritfarer to Oxenfree and more,” said Lindsey Rostal, Partner at Kowloon Nights. “We feel Kowloon is uniquely positioned to help developers pursue their visions while building sustainable studios.”

Kowloon Nights is the first funding source built from the ground up to help game developers chart their own destiny. As a true alternative to traditional publisher relationships, the key terms offered by Kowloon Nights reflect its developer-first approach, including:

No 100% recoupment period. Developers earn revenue from the first $1 generated.

Developers own their IP, and sequel rights, and leverage it how they see fit.

A flexible payment schedule, not a rigid milestone schedule.

Developer branding is front and center. All marketing activities focus on the studio and game – not Kowloon – so that they can build their brand and community.

Full creative control. Kowloon supports the studio’s creative vision.

Studios build their own long-lasting platform relationships. Release date, platforms, exclusivity, subscriptions, discounts, and more are all managed by the Developer.

All sources of revenue flow directly to the Developer, eliminating delays in payments.

A straightforward and simple agreement. In fact, it’s only 3 pages long.

“Creative risk-taking is vital to our studio’s culture. Kowloon Nights’ willingness to support and nurture that kind of environment make them an ideal partner for Night School.” — Sean Krankel, Night School Studio

“Kowloon has continuously proven to be the ideal partner. Great terms, great support, and, most of all, great passion in bringing our crazy game ideas to life.” — Will Dubé, Thunder Lotus

The most recent additions to the Kowloon roster include:

SIGONO – OPUS: Echo of Starsong Established in mid-2013, SIGONO is an independent game development studio based in Taiwan. After the successful releases of OPUS: THE DAY WE FOUND EARTH and OPUS: ROCKET OF WHISPERS, SIGONO looks forward to continuing their journey on the OPUS series with Kowloon Nights for the upcoming OPUS: ECHO OF STARSONG

Sloclap – Unannounced Title Founded in 2015 in Paris, France by AAA development veterans, Sloclap is a team with a passion for tight gameplay, precise and reactive controls, challenging experiences, and awesome visuals. In 2017, the studio released the online multiplayer combat game, ABSOLVER, and their newest title features an exhilarating twist on martial arts action.

Studio Zevere – She Dreams Elsewhere Founded in 2016 in Cleveland, OH, Studio Zevere is a one-man game and film studio that aims to tell stylish, culturally relevant, and emotionally rich stories from new perspectives with a voice that’s all its own. The studio is currently hard at work on its debut title, SHE DREAMS ELSEWHERE, which is set to release in 2021.

Thunder Lotus – Unannounced Title Founded in 2014, Thunder Lotus is a collective of AAA, indie, and mobile expats based in Montreal, Canada whose passion for captivating, hand-drawn interactive experiences are evident in its game of the year nominated title, SPIRITFARER. The team looks forward to continuing its relationship with Kowloon Nights through future titles.

