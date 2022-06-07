[From the industry] MAG joins Playing For The Planet for the third consecutive year

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

Today MAG Interactive announces its participation in the UN’s environmental program Playing For the Planet Alliance for the third year in a row. MAG’s thematic focus this year is reforestation – the process of planting trees in areas that have been affected by, for example, felling, mining or agriculture.

All MAG’s live games will activate players by launching special thematic forest events and QuizDuel will feature a special quiz about the forest. In these special events and quizzes, the importance of reforestation is emphasised in a variety of ways. In Wordzee and QuizDuel, players are invited to buy special bundles that, in addition to providing bonuses in the games, also give them the opportunity to plant trees via Ecosia – a free search engine with whom MAG is collaborating that uses its profits to plant trees. In addition to the players’ own tree planting, MAG will also contribute its own donations to plant trees via Ecosia.

Jon Marks, Head of Business Development at Ecosia shared: “We’re delighted to partner with MAG and their community to provide a simple way for millions of players to be climate active. Through this Playing For the Planet initiative, Ecosia will help hit the goal of 1 million additional trees planted which will continue our reforestation efforts across biodiversity hotspots around the world.”

MAG has developed these events during 2022’s Green Game Jam, a workshop where game companies develop gaming ideas that support the global environmental agenda. Green Game Jam is held by the Playing For The Planet Alliance, an initiative under the UN Environment Program that brings together game companies worldwide with the common goal of improving the world’s climate and environment through play.

Sam Barratt, Chief of Youth, Education and Advocacy at UN Environment said: “We’ve been really impressed by the leadership of the gaming industry in testing how green activations in games can change gamers’ behavior. The ideas from MAG are some of the best in-class, and we look forward to seeing where they go next in taking environmental themes into the heart of their games.”

By choosing reforestation as a theme, MAG wants to draw attention to the positive effects on the environment that planting native trees has, which include: combating climate change, restoring landscapes, protecting wildlife and water sources, combating desertification and increasing food security, employment, education, medicine and economic stability.

Daniel Hasselberg, CEO of MAG Interactive said: “We are happy to involve MAG in Playing For The Planet for the third time. It is an inspiring initiative to work together with players and other gaming companies for a common cause. We hope that with educational and fun content we can engage our players to plant trees together with us.”

The games that participate with forest-inspired events and quiz in 2022’s Playing For The Planet activation are Wordzee, QuizDuel, Ruzzle, Word Domination, WordBrain and WordBrain 2.

For more information about MAG Interactive visit: https://www.maginteractive.com/