[From the industry] Predecessor developer Omeda Studios receives $20 mil in funding as it prepares for early access

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

Omeda Studios, an indie game developer building a community-driven, cross-platform MOBA game called Predecessor, has closed its second round of funding. The $20M Series A round led by Haveli Investments, which existing investors also participated in, follows a $2.2M Seed round and will be used to accelerate hiring and launch Predecessor into Early Access later this year.

Founded in January 2020 by gaming influencer Robbie Singh, along with Andrea Garella and Steven Meilleur, Omeda Studios is a London-based game studio that is well positioned for success in the MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) market. Omeda started building its first game, Predecessor, in 2018 using assets from Epic’s Paragon after it was made available for user generated content. Predecessor is one of only a few MOBA games that supports cross-platform play (PC and console) and has already amassed nearly 50,000 fans on Discord and over 250,000 sign-ups prior to its Early Access release.



Predecessor is a fast paced third-person MOBA where players choose from a cast of powerful heroes with unique abilities and distinct roles. Become a wrecking ball and wreak havoc upon enemies in visceral melee combat, or rain damage and destruction from afar using powerful weapons and abilities. The third-person aspect creates never before seen interactions in the genre as players jump, fly or teleport over the environment, using their skill and cunning in completely new ways to assassinate the enemies or support allies.

“Over the past year we’ve been working together with our community to really define what a MOBA looks like in today’s day and age. Having a close relationship with our community has allowed us to iterate fast and I think people are going to be extremely excited when they get their hands on the game in Early Access,” said Robbie Singh, founder and CEO of Omeda Studios. “We decided to raise our Series A to accelerate development after the success from our earlier playtests; however, we weren’t just looking for money. What was most important to us was finding a partner who shared our vision for how we wanted to make games and believed in the power of community. When we met Brian Sheth, his team at Haveli and Thomas Vu, it was clear that we all felt the same about the future of games.”



Brian Sheth, Founder, CEO of Haveli said: “Robbie and his team have built an engaged community and game using a player-first approach that is incredibly exciting and holds the potential to rapidly become part of the pantheon of the great MOBAs. All of us at Haveli are looking forward to the great things to come from Robbie and Omeda.”

Thomas Vu, General Partner at Moon Holdings, and former Head of Creative and Franchise Development at Riot Games said: “I could not be more energized to invest in, guide and support Robbie and everyone at Omeda. What’s more, having spent time working with the Omeda team and on Predecessor itself reminds me very much of the early days at Riot working on League of Legends.” Robbie also shared, “Thomas has been an integral part of League of Legends and then asExecutive Producer on the Netflix hit series, Arcane, he really showed us that we weren’t just partnering with someone who had great ideas but someone who knows what it takes to execute on those ideas.”

Following the massive success of its most recent playtest, Predecessor will be released into Early Access later this year.