[From the industry] Ubisoft announces the Black Games Pros Mixer – UK Edition

This is a press release directly from the industry, selected by our editorial team for its importance, that we are reposting in addition to our usual coverage.

THE POPULAR PLATFORM TO CONNECT AND INSPIRE BLACK VIDEO GAME PROFESSIONALS COMES TO EUROPE FOR THE FIRST TIME

LONDON, UK – 2nd DECEMBER 2020 – Ubisoft today announced the first UK Black Game Pros Mixer to be held on Friday, 11th December. The online event, which is being held in Europe for the first time, will be hosted by co-founders Kurston Timothy, Development Tester at Ubisoft Toronto and Leon Winkler, Ubisoft Director of International Events and will feature a full programme of panels, key notes and interviews with some of the UK industry’s most successful black professionals. The free event will take place from 3pm to 6pm GMT and complimentary tickets will be available from this link.

The mission of The Black Game Pros Mixer is to generate and foster more representation and diversity in the broader video game industry. The events facilitate networking and dialogue with relevant speakers as well as shine a light on under-represented job profiles to demonstrate the many pathways for people of colour to enter and thrive within the industry

Leon Winkler, said, “It’s our goal to reach out to and actively engage with communities representing people of colour to show off how viable and diverse the opportunities within our industry are.” He added: “We’re delighted to be welcoming some of the most inspiring British professionals to contribute to this by sharing their experiences and knowledge about the UK industry, covering topics that are meaningful for both themselves and our community.”

The three-hour event will feature the following elements:

KEYNOTES:

Chella Ramanan, Jr Narrative Designer at Ubisoft Massive – How did I get into the Industry?

Sian-Selina Grant, Partnerships Manager at Newzoo – Data and the UK Gaming Industry

PANELS:

Breaking into the UK Games Industry: including panelists Rosemary Buahin (Games Category Lead, Xbox UK and Ireland), Lauren Dillon (Sr. Account Director at Premier PR London) and Adam Campbell (Director of product at Azoomee and founder of POC in Play) – Moderated by Leon Winkler

Being and staying successful in the UK Gaming Industry: with Stephanie Ijoma (founder of NNESAGA), Marcus Bronzy (award winning presenter) and Timi-Abajomi Ofarn (co-founder of The Nerd Council) – Moderated by Kurston Timothy

Making the Industry truly diverse: including panelists such as Mr Midas (award winning Video Game TV Presenter and Content Producer) and Nigel Twumasi (co-founder of Mayamada – The World’s First Manga Network) – Moderated by Kurston Timothy

INTERVIEWS:

Mr Midas (Interviewed by Leon Winkler)

Stephanie Ijoma (Interviewed by Leon Winkler)

Ahead of The Black Game Pros Mixer – UK Edition, Ubisoft will be hosting another edition of the event for those working in the African games industry on 3rd December in partnership with the FEJA game event, for more information, please visit the following link.