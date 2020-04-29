Grads in Games: Search For A Star & Sumo Digital Rising Star winners revealed

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

It’s the tenth anniversary of Aardvark Swift’s Grads in Games student game development contests. And today the winners were revealed across the two competitions.

With over 1,000 individual entrants and 200 projects in the running, there was plenty for the 170 industry assessors to look at. Out of those only 45 made the finalists list and only nine have been victorious.

Winners are divided into two categories. Sumo Digital Rising Star covers all students not in the final year of their studies, while Search for a Star covers final year students both at degree and masters levels.

Sumo Digital Rising Star 2020

Environment Art – Dominic Brookes, De Montfort University

Character Art – Radomír Fifik, Teesside University

Games VFX – Elie Van Ravels, Howest Digital Arts & Entertainment

Games Programming – Justyna Kwiatkowska, University of Central Lancashire

Search For A Star 2020

Environment Art – Milan De Laet, Howest Digital Arts & Entertainment

Character Art – Emily Harrison, Teesside University

Games Animation – Chris Woods, SAE Institute (UK)

Games VFX – Reece Kuby, University of Huddersfield

Games Programming – Matthew Lowe, University of Central Lancashire

Congratulations to all the winners, we sincerely hope to see you all in the pages of MCV/DEVELOP in the near future. And head over to www.mcvuk.com/sign-up/ if you want to receive MCV/DEVELOP in the future.For more details on the initiative and the projects head to gradsingames.com.