Guildford’s Turbulenz becomes Larian Guildford – to work on Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios, developer of upcoming monster RPG Baldur’s Gate 3, has announced that it has established a permanent presence in the UK, with the official unveiling of Larian Guildford. The move was announced yesterday, on its regular livestream, below.

The new team consists of long-running developer Turbulenz. Led by CEO James Austin, the team was founded in 2009 by former EA and Criterion staff, and is best known for creating HTML5 game engine and recently working on Boundless with Wonderstruck Games.

More recently though it has been working on Baldur’s Gate 3 as an external developer. The team has already worked on parts of numerous parts of the game: the rendering engine, IK and GUI to name but three.

Now it’s come in-house. Although we’re yet to learn the details of the deal, and whether Larian has bought the studio and under what terms.

Speaking on the stream, Austin said: “We started out with 10 people supporting Baldur’s Gate, it’s doubled since then, and most recently we’ve expanded our animation expertise, bringing people in from the movie industry. People who have worked on Star Wars, The Avengers, Read Player One and Lord of the rings.” He added: “The plan is to double the team that we have in Guildford.”