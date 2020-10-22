Kojima Productions looks keen to widen its net as it hires for a new unannounced project

This morning Hideo Kojima’s development studio has publicly announced that it’s working ona new project and is hiring new roles to expand the team to make it.
It’s a little unusual for a Japanese developer to make such a public showing of advertising roles in this a way. But with 26 different roles on offer, and likely a number of positions greater than that, it’s certainly keen to get new talent in.
It should be noted that while these are still Japanese-speaking roles, the decision to push the recruitment drive out to MCV/DEVELOP looks to show a greater desire to hire western developers onto the team to give it a more international flavour in future.
At present the team is, of course, largely japanese, and beyond that largely made up of developers from Konami (according to research by VGC), understandably given Kojima’s previous work and that company’s shift away from triple-A console titles in the intervening years. the team size for Death Stranding looks to have been around 100, but it saw significant engineering assistance from Guerilla Games as well.
The company is now looking to hire the “best-in-class talent” to work out of its Tokyo studio. With the broad roles available being as follows.
