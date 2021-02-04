MCV/DEVELOP’s 30 Under 30 2021 is now open for nominations!

Share Facebook

MCV/DEVELOP’s 30 Under 30 returns in May, in partnership with OPM Jobs.

Once again, we will be showcasing 30 of the most talented individuals under the age of 30 working in the UK games industry.

MCV/DEVELOP’s 30 Under 30 is open to everyone involved in the UK video games industry – developers, publishers, platform holders, retailers, distributors, media and supporting roles.

To be eligible to appear in our 30 Under 30 list this year, nominees must be under the age of 30 on the 5th of May 2021. They also can’t have appeared on any of our Under 30 lists before. If you’ve had an honourable mention in a previous 30 Under 30 list, you’re still eligible.

To put someone forward (or yourself), please email your nomination to Chris Wallace at chris.wallace@biz-media.co.uk Your nomination must include the following:

The nominee’s name

A high-resolution headshot of the nominee (minimum 2 megapixel) attached to the email (not pasted in)

of the nominee (minimum 2 megapixel) attached to the email (not pasted in) Their job title and current place of employment (don’t worry, freelancers can still be nominated)

A paragraph on why they should earn a place in this year’s 30 Under 30

Their date of birth (if you know it)

(if you know it) Your relationship to the nominee (manager, colleague, partner, friend etc)

And preferably a link to their Linkedin profile

Incomplete applications will not be considered.

The deadline for nominations is 9am on March 17th.

We’re often asked what makes a successful nomination?

Well the first advice is to carefully follow the guidelines above, you may be fantastic but your nomination must include all the elements we request. Beyond that we recommend that you make sure that your Linkedin page is fully updated and includes all the necessary details, it’s the easiest way for us check a public record of your career to date. We are mainly looking for nominees who have spent some years in the industry and can demonstrate their excellence and progression within it.

We highly recommend that you consider your sponsors carefully. If you think your colleague is the best thing ever, then please tell us but also make sure that we also receive praise from (preferably) their line manager, or another senior member of the team where you both work. Nominations from individual’s past roles are also very well received. And if you’re freelance then we’ll be largely looking at nominations from those who have commissioned you for work.

We are more than happy to accept tailored nominations, so if one person wants to put all this stuff together for someone, or you want to chase up your sponsors yourself and submit all their kind words together, along with your own self-nomination as an overview, then that is acceptable. Just please provide an email address for everyone included, so we can get in contact if needed.

Hope that helps, any queries please get in touch, we’d much rather hear from you before than after!