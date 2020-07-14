Nequinox is ramping up to create AAA studio in North West

Share Facebook

Nequinox today announced “the most important step for the company since we set up” with the hiring of Matt Knott as development director, said CEO Anthony Robinson. The hire completes the studios management team and so “ready the company for its next phase of significant growth.”

Nequinox recently worked on the excellent Switch version of EA’s Burnout Paradise and is located in Hyde, Manchester. The studio was founded by father-son team Stephen and Anthony Robinson, CTO and CEO respectively. With Stephen having being an industry veteran, starting at Gremlin in the mid-90s, previous to Equinox he spent 13 years at Sumo, rising to technical director before his departure.

“We will be expanding the team to work on new AAA productions with other companies as well as developing our own IP. The team is ready to do this now and it feels like there is a real buzz in the air in the North West development scene right now,” said Anthony Robinson.

New hire Knott has an eclectic career, having worked for Technicolor and Hasbro among others, as well as designing visitor attractions and board games, in addition to video games.

“With Stephen [Robinson} and Anthony [Robinson]’s enthusiasm and passion for creating amazing games, plus the talent we already have in place, the potential at Nequinox is immense. I’m excited about building on this to create a world class development studio,” said Knott.

“For the past two years we’ve worked hard to develop a reputation for being fantastic co-development partners, particularly in terms of our technical excellence. By bringing a creative powerhouse like Matt onboard, we will match our technical skills with imaginative and production excellence that we can bring to bear across all projects”, said CTO Stephen Robinson.