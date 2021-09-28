Panivox unveils RichCast for voice-driven interactive entertainment

Share Facebook

Panivox’s has announced its much-teased new platform in the form of RichCast, an interactive entertainment platform centred on user-generated voice-driven content.

Initially available on Windows and Mac OS today, the platform looks to democratise the creation of such content, allowing anyone to create interactive content via it Studio software. Consumers can then listen to the content via any device, Android and iOS apps are coming soon, and choose options using their own voice, or via buttons if preferred.

That content could be anything from high-end productions with voice acting, to quizzes or health experiences and training courses. Anything the budding community of creators wants to make really. They can use their own voice or AI voices are also available.

Panivox has already commissioned some content to populate the service and will be running competitions to incentivise content creators to get onboard during this early access period before the full consumer launch.

Panivox and RichCast is the creation of UK games industry veterans: Neil Campbell (co-founder of Viewpoint Games), plus Philip and Andrew Oliver (the Oliver Twins).

Philip Oliver, CEO at Panivox, said: “People love to be creative, but currently creating anything interactive for non-programmers is restricted to complex 3D worlds. We wanted to remove those barriers to entry and provide creatives with the intuitive tools, route to market and rewards they need to focus on what they do best – making great entertainment. And for our players, we firmly believe RichCast will become the ‘go to’ app for voice-driven interactive content. As we like to say: Your voice… Your choice.”

Neil Campbell, chief development officer, added: “For creators, the RichCast Studio offers arguably the simplest programming system ever devised. It means people with little or no technical knowledge can dive straight in and start making great voice-driven interactive content, while more experienced users can leverage its powerful features to take their stories to the next level. We can’t wait to see the amazing, immersive content that our RichCasters will conjure up.”

Andrew Oliver, Chief Creative Officer, said: “RichCast also presents a unique opportunity that empowers everyone to harness the power of AI Voices and the most natural and powerful human user interface – speech – which is under-used in entertainment. We hope that this will get people talking!”