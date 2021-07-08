Reconnect with the industry at the Game Services Forum

For any industry that thrives on networking and face-to-face meetings, the last 18 months have been a strange time.

Luckily, the video games biz was among the quickest to react to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic when it came to limiting physical contact, switching almost seamlessly to digital platforms to keep both business and relationships running smoothly.

Above all, face-to-face communication is hugely important. According to research from Accor, businesses expect to make 25% more revenue when able to communicate with clients face-to-face.

Which is why we created the Game Services Forum (www.gameservicesforum.com), which offers games industry professionals the chance to meet face-to-face, virtually.

This brand new, invite-only international event – supported by industry partners Ukie and MCV/Develop – will bring the games industry’s leading studios, publishers, service providers & vendors together for two days of match made business meetings.

From tools, game engines, external development & QA to analytics, data & ad networks, the Game Services Forum has got it covered, with everything in one virtual place, saving you time, research, travel & money.

This is especially important at a time when, despite the optimism being delivered through the global vaccination effort, great uncertainty remains when it comes to the medium-term international travel outlook.

So how does it work? Well, the format of the Forums is unlike any traditional expo or conference you may have attended.

For buyers it’s completely free for you to register to attend (in fact, attendance is strictly limited to 60 places). We then research and understand your procurement strategy and source vendors, using proprietary match making software, that meet and deliver to those requirements.

We’ll organise personalised appointments for you with those vendors over a series of 20-minute online video meetings, all through one portal across two days on November 16th & 17th.

In short, we understand that your time is precious – You simply tell us who you want to meet, and we handle all the details.

On top of that, between meetings you’ll be able to attend insightful seminar sessions delivered by games industry thought leaders, covering the key operational issues faced by studios and publishers as they grow their businesses.

And you’re in good hands: organiser Forum Events has been bringing companies together to create strong corporate partnerships for more than 20 years.

Its events are built on targeting and planning, and it pays off. 98% of delegates agree that Forum’s events are a better way to find new vendor partners than a traditional trade show.

Will you be joining us? To secure your free delegate place at the Game Services Forum, visit www.gameservicesforum.com or, for more information, contact Lisa Carter at lisa.carter@mimrammedia.com.