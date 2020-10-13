Ruffian Games is acquired by Rockstar and becomes Rockstar Dundee

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

It emerged yesterday, as spotted by The Gamer, that Ruffian Games was recently acquired by Rockstar and is to renamed Rockstar Dundee. The studio is best known for developing Crackdown 2.

No official announcement has come from Rockstar regarding the acquisition of the studio, which was pegged as having 27 staff in 2019. But it’s certainly happened, as attested by a change in details on its Companies House listing.

The studio was set up in 2008 by Gary ‘Gaz’ Liddon and Billy Thompson and consisted largely of ex-members of Realtime Worlds. That company was founded by David Jones, who was also a founder of DMA Design (Rockstar North’s precursor). Realtime Worlds folded after the failure of APB: All Points Bulletin, a massively multiplayer online title – which certainly aimed to be what GTA Online has become today – so everyone is on pretty familiar ground here.

A few days ago it put out a tweet saying that it was recruiting for staff to work on Rockstar titles, though that now looks to go way beyond work-for-hire outsourcing. In recent years the team has worked on both Crackdown 3 and the Master Chief Collection, as well as various Kinect-related titles.

We reached out to Rockstar but have received no official response or comment.