Stormcloud receives seven-figure investment from Dundee neighbours at 4J Studios

BAFTA-nominated developer Stormcloud Games has secured a significant new investment, undisclosed seven figure sum, to allow the Dundee-based studio to develop further titles, which were conceived under lockdown.

Stormcloud is best known for its BAFTA-nominated family-friendly titles based on The Gruffalo and Room on the Broom, it’s Paper series of children’s titles, and most recently the Island Saver title it released last year – a financial education title created in partnership with Natwest, which has racked up 2.7m downloads.

Strictly speaking that investment comes from Chroma Ventures, the investment arm of 4J Studios’ founders and fellow Dundonians. 4J is responsible for many of the current console conversions of Minecraft, as well as standout marketplace content, such as the excellent official Star Wars–Minecraft pack.

Chroma Ventures is a new initiative from 4J co-founders Paddy Burns and Chris van der Kuyl, setup in March of this year. “Chroma Ventures channels flexible capital into a range of early-stage and established businesses with high-growth potential, particularly data-led businesses and those developing and deploying innovative technology,” said a statement.

Paddy Burns, Principal, Chroma Ventures, said: “We’ve known Frank and the Stormcloud team for many years now and have followed their recent successes closely. Stormcloud has excelled in producing family-friendly games that everyone loves to play. When Frank shared their latest new games ideas with us, we decided that we wanted to help enable him and his team develop them.

“What sets Stormcloud apart is the depth of experience in the team, many of whom have been making games for nearly 30 years. They know instinctively what works and what doesn’t, and they make original content in a style that is distinctly their own. We’re delighted to add Stormcloud to the Chroma Ventures portfolio.”

Frank Arnot, founder of Stormcloud Games, said: “Given the challenges we’ve faced in the past year with the pandemic, it feels particularly good to be part of a wider community of games developers working in similar genres. To be doing so with Chris and Paddy’s support – both financially and practically – is a real bonus.

“Having known each other for years, I think there’s a natural affinity and understanding of what we each bring to the working relationship. I trust and value their opinions – which is why we started talking about this in the first place – and they trust in our team’s ability to do the work and to do it in the right way.”