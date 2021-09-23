Sumo expands with new Banagalore Studio

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

UK-based Sumo Digital is opening a new studio in Bangalore. It’s second studio in India, following on from Sumo Pune, which opened its doors way back in 2007. The new studio is hiring across all disciplines now.

The Bangalore studio will be led by Stewart Neal, who has been studio director at Sumo Pune since last year and with the company since 2014, having previously worked at Codemasters and others.

Sumo Bangalore is Sumo’s 11th studio site. And in India specifically it comes alongside expansion at the Pune studio, with more space and 70 plus more staff being taken on.

Neal stared: “We are excited to share the next step in our journey with the announcement of Sumo Bangalore and further expansion at Sumo Pune. This organic growth will allow us to continue delivering across some of the most-exciting video game projects in the world, whilst welcoming new developers to join the Sumo Digital team.

“The continued growth of Sumo Digital’s presence in India is a reflection of the skills and expertise of our team and our reputation as a highly successful co-development studio. I look forward to growing a team that will continue to establish Sumo Digital as a leading provider of end-to-end creative development within India.”