The Game Development World Championship is still open for submissions

The Game Development World Championship (GDWC) is still accepting submissions from developers of all shapes and sizes from around the world.

GDWC is an online-only event that regularly celebrates the accomplishments of games and game developers, and has done so in its current format since 2016. It’s also free to enter, so that anyone can put their game up for consideration.

Prizes will be given to competing games in several categories. They are as follows:

Studio Category

Indie Category

Hobby Category

Game Jam Game of the Year

Mobile Game of the Year

Student Game of the Year

XSolla Game of the Year

Submissions will be accepted for the GDWC 2022 event until as late as February 28, 2023, so if you don’t quite think your game is ready yet, you still have a while. Games that end up being winning submissions with the judges will be announced at an awards show later on in Spring 2023.

If you’d like to get involved, you can do so here.