UK-based Robot Turtle wins Europlay 2021 with Viewfinder

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Robot Turtle’s photography-based puzzle game Viewfinder has won Europlay 2021, known as the “Eurovision of games.”

Viewfinder won UK Game of the Show on Tuesday, after being selected by a panel of industry judges (including MCV/DEVELOP’s very own uh, me), as well as a public vote. That victory meant Robot Turtle competed in Europlay in Thursday, going up against the best unreleased games from across Europe.

With over 10,000 votes cast, Robot Turtle saw off strong competition to go home as the winner of Europlay 2021.

Viewfinder is a mind-bending puzzle title, in which the player uses photographs to transform the world around them.

The player uses a polaroid camera, photos from which can be held up to make their contents appear in real life, opening up new paths to explore the game’s world. The game’s fascinating central mechanic is really best seen, so we do recommend that you watch the video above.

Robot Turtle is a collaboration between Fern Turtle Games, founded by Matt Stark, and Robot Teddy, who manages titles such as Among Us, SUPERHOT, Gang Beasts and more. We’ll have an interview with Viewfinder’s Matt Stark and Georg Backer in the coming issue of MCV/DEVELOP.

“We’re thrilled to have won – again!” said Stark. “Thanks so much to everyone who voted for your continued support of Viewfinder, and to Europlay for giving a platform to some really exciting games.”