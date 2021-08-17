Ukie announces first finalists for Euro Play 2021 – the Eurovision for unsigned games

Share Facebook

UK trade body Ukie, along with publisher Kwalee, today announced the first fifteen games taking part in this year’s Euro Play games contest. Nine games have been announced to date, out of the fifteen that will eventually take part in the competition. And they are as follows.

The UK’s entrant will be decided following the UK Game of the Show competition on Thursday the 24th of August, which MCV/DEVELOP will again be helping to judge – saving us some serious shoe leather on our usual hike around the halls of Gamescom to achieve the same job. Similar competitions are yet to decide the entrants from the other five participating countries.

All the finalists will then take part in a live Twitch showcase, hosted by Mr Midas, with the whole thing having a distinct Eurovision flavour. And the eventual winner will be decided by a public vote.

Find out more about the Euro Play contest here. Or to get more involved in future competitions get in touch with Ukie. Previous winners of the UK Game of the Show award include Lost Words and Autonauts.