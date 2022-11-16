Unreal Engine 5.1 is available now

Share Facebook

Epic Games has made Unreal Engine 5.1 available today, introducing changes that the tech giant says makes the toolset “even more robust, efficient, and versatile for creators across all industries”.

UE 5.1 includes updates to Lumen dynamic global illumination and reflections, the Nanite geometry system, and virtual shadow maps, all of which are part of an endeavour to make it easier for Unreal Engine games to run at 60FPS on the current gen consoles and similarly powerful PCs.

It also adds features that will improve workplace efficiency and workflows overall, including improvements to the Unreal Editor user experience, the option for developers to sync only what they need from source control systems, newly expanded shader compilation options, better integration with DirectX 12 and more.

There are also several improvements in Unreal Engine 5.1 that are specifically tailored to virtual production workflows for other media, as Unreal continues to be adopted more and more by the TV, Film and animation industries as a technology.

If you’d like to download Unreal Engine, you can do that over at unrealengine.com. If you’d like to find out more about the expanded feature set of Unreal 5.1, you can do that here.