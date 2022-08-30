Warner Bros. Discovery Access x Rocksteady Studios Games Academy programme to take place in the UK

Share Facebook

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the launch of the Warner Bros. Discovery Access x Rocksteady Studios Games Academy in the UK, an initiative that intends to provide insights into the games industry to those from underrepresented backgrounds.

Throughout the 12 week programme, 20 selected participants will learn about art, audio, QA and video game design. These vocational training sessions will follow a curriculum established in collaboration between the NextGen Skills Academy and Rocksteady Studios, and will include hands-on experience using tools like Jira, Wwise and Unreal.

Participants will also get opportunities to network directly with Rocksteady staff members, who are well known for working on the Batman: Arkham series and the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game.

Those that wish to apply for the Warner Bros. Discovery Access x Rocksteady Studios Games Academy will be able to sign up for a shot at taking part in the programme between August 30, 2022 and September 23, 2022. Applicants must be over-18 and must live in the UK. Warner Bros. Discovery has also confirmed that the course is free to attend and that bursaries for travel or childcare will be available for those chosen to take part.

“We are thrilled to launch this innovative game programme in the UK, widening access to our best-in-class talent development programmes,” said Asif Sadiq, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Warner Bros. Discovery. “The British games industry is the biggest in Europe and we want to ensure that we’re supporting its sustainable growth while ensuring that it is an inclusive and equitable place for people to work. This programme is the first at Warner Bros. Discovery focused solely on our games business, a reflection of our commitment to creating and fostering relationships with underrepresented talent and opening up access to the industry.”

“Budding games makers today are the future of the games industry and we have been looking for a long time to find an impactful way to help bring fresh, underrepresented talent into the games industry.” said Jamie Walker, Studio Director and Co-Founder of Rocksteady Studios. “There were limited training opportunities when I was starting out, so I am very passionate about finding a way to level the playing field for people starting out in the industry. This programme provides training along with a network of support to give future talent in this industry a flying start to their careers.”

“Our work at NextGen brings us into contact with some amazing talent, but that talent doesn’t always get the opportunities to work closely with industry or to see the range of roles available to them in games. So, when Warner Bros. Discovery and Rocksteady Studios asked us to put this programme together. We were genuinely excited by the commitment of an industry-leading company to ensuring that the experience would be unique and valuable to anyone wanting to get a break into games.” said Marcia Deakin, Co-Founder of NextGen Skills Academy.

If you’d like to find out more information about the programme – or would like to apply – then you should check out this page on the Warner Access website.