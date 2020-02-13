Epic Games’ new president is Adam Sussman

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Epic Games has appointed Nike’s formal chief digital officer Adam Sussman as its new president.

Sussman announced the appointment via his LinkedIn. Epic Games has also confirmed the appointment to GameSpot.

Prior to his senior position at Nike Sussman was senior VP of global publishing at Zynga, and served as senior VP of publishing at The Walt Disney Company for DIMG Games. He has also worked for EA Mobile and 2K’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive.

“After 5.5 great years at Nike, I have decided to move on to my next opportunity as President of Epic Games,” Sussman wrote on LinkedIn. “Nike is an amazing brand, I got a chance to work with many great people and I am so proud of what we accomplished together. While it’s bittersweet, I am so excited to join Epic and honoured to be part of the remarkable team that has built one of the biggest games in the world.

“2020 will be a big year for me and my wife, 3 kids and two dogs…A return to gaming, a move to North Carolina and an opportunity to help change the future of gaming.”

Since its launch in December 2018, Epic Games Store has attracted 108 million customers, generating $680 million (£523m) in revenue. $251m (£192m) of that revenue was generated by third-parties sales, which means the remaining $429m (£330m) was raised by Epic’s own first-party titles, including Fortnite.

The new PC online store offered 73 free games to players since launch, which have collectively been claimed 200 million times, prompting Epic to confirm it will continue offering free games each week throughout 2020, too.

The store is by far most popular in the U.S. with 17.24 per cent of all users, and Russia, China and Brazil coming in behind with 10.15 per cent, 8.36 per cent and 6.46 per cent of the player base share respectively. Players from the UK represent the eighth biggest share at just 3.22 per cent.