Epic Games offered $200m for ports of PlayStation exclusives, according to leaked documents

Epic Games offered $200m to Sony for PlayStation ports to the Epic Games Store, according to a leaked document.

The document is a part of the ongoing Apple vs Epic legal proceedings, which was apparently briefly uploaded to the case’s public server – and then shared on Resetera.

The document, titled ‘Individual Tactics,” details Epic’s strategy to secure exclusive ports from all three platform holders – though Epic didn’t seem confident about convincing Nintendo or Microsoft.

Sony seemed to be the most promising prospect for Epic. While the wording is a little unclear, it seems the company was awaiting feedback on a $200m minimum guarantee for 4-6 Sony titles. The outcome of the proceedings is unknown, though as PC Gamer reports, two PlayStation exclusives have landed on the Epic Games Store, ReadySet Heroes in 2019 and Predator: Hunting Grounds in April 2020.

Sony has begun porting some of its games to PC, though not to Epic’s storefront. Both Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone both came to Steam, implying that perhaps Epic’s offer was unsuccessful.

With regards to Microsoft, Epic was apparently “opening conversations,” though feedback had been unpromising. Microsoft is effectively a competitor for content deals, and their “PC Game PAss leader is against what we’re doing,” Epic wrote. Epic also noted that Phil Spencer was occasionally meeting with Gabe Newell at Valve.

Talks with Nintendo were seen as, perhaps predictably, a “non-starter.” Though Epic admits that from the outset it was a “moonshot,” given the company’s history, and that talks had not started at the time of writing.