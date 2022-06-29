Pokémon’s North America International Championships winners are headed to London

Share Facebook

The top ranked players at the Pokémon North America International Championships have been announced by The Pokémon Company. Like the other best Pokémon players in the world, these Pokémon Masters have scored invites to the Pokémon World Championships.

At the 2022 Pokémon World Championships, which will take place between August 18, 2022 and August 21, 2022 at ExCeL London, competitors will face off against one another at the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield video game, Pokkén Tournament DX, Pokémon UNITE, and Pokémon GO to decide who is truly the very best, like no one ever was. The prize pool will include more than $500,000 in scholarships, cash, and other prizes.

These are the competitors headed to compete at the UK event from the United States:

Trading Card Game Junior Division:

1st place: Nathan Osterkatz [US]

Trading Card Game Senior Division:

1st place: Rune Heiremans [BE]

Trading Card Game Masters Division:

1st place: Azul Garcia Griego [US]

Video Game Junior Division:

1st place: Abel Ashby [US]

Video Game Senior Division:

1st place: Christopher Han [US]

Video Game Masters Division:

1st place: James Evans [US]

Pokémon GO Senior Division:

1st place: Andrew Ford (wdage) [US]

Pokémon GO Masters Division:

1st place: Payden Bingham (ItsAXN) [US]

Pokkén Tournament DX Senior Division:

1st place: Peyton Fearing (SmallerKitty) [US]

Pokkén Tournament DX Masters Division:

1st place: Chaz Wright (Mewtater) [US]

The four day event should be quite the demonstration of Pokémon skills from competitors of all ages. If you’d like to learn more about the 2022 Pokémon World Championships, you can do so at this link here.