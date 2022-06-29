The Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) 2021-22 Spring Major takes place today

Share Facebook

16 of the best Rocket League teams in the world are going to be competing at the League Championship Series (RLCS) 2021-22 Spring Major today in London. The tournament matches will conclude the Spring Split, in what makes up the last RLCS Major before the RCLS World Championship happens in the Dickies Arena in Dallas, Texas in August.

The Spring Major format will be a Double-Elimination Bracket, so a team will have to lose twice and will be knocked out until one one team remains. The 16 teams competing are the following:

Asia-Pacific

Gladiators

Europe

Team BDS

Moist Esports

Team Liquid

Karmine Corp

Endpoint

Middle East & North Africa

Falcons

North America

G2 Esports

FaZe Clan

Version1

Spacestation

Envy

Oceania

Pioneers

PWR

South America

FURIA

Team Secret

If you’d like to watch the event, the broadcast will start at 3:00PM BST (7:00AM PDT) and can be watched on the Rocket League Twitch channel and the Rocket League Esports YouTube channel.