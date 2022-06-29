The Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) 2021-22 Spring Major takes place today

16 of the best Rocket League teams in the world are going to be competing at the League Championship Series (RLCS) 2021-22 Spring Major today in London. The tournament matches will conclude the Spring Split, in what makes up the last RLCS Major before the RCLS World Championship happens in the Dickies Arena in Dallas, Texas in August.
The Spring Major format will be a Double-Elimination Bracket, so a team will have to lose twice and will be knocked out until one one team remains. The 16 teams competing are the following:
Asia-Pacific
- Gladiators
Europe
- Team BDS
- Moist Esports
- Team Liquid
- Karmine Corp
- Endpoint
Middle East & North Africa
- Falcons
North America
- G2 Esports
- FaZe Clan
- Version1
- Spacestation
- Envy
Oceania
- Pioneers
- PWR
South America
- FURIA
- Team Secret
If you’d like to watch the event, the broadcast will start at 3:00PM BST (7:00AM PDT) and can be watched on the Rocket League Twitch channel and the Rocket League Esports YouTube channel.