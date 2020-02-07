Fellow Traveller confirms LudoNarraCon 2020 dates and line-up

Share Facebook

Fellow Traveller, the organiser of LudoNarraCon, has confirmed the digital convention will run from April 24-27th 2020 and feature games such as Telling Lies, Eliza, Heaven’s Vault, Boyfriend Dungeon, Paradise Killer, and Genesis Noir.

The convention – which is a digital games festival that celebrates “innovative narrative games, the people who make them, and the fans who love them” – says it replicates many of the aspects of physical game conventions such as PAX or Eurogamer Expo without the expense or need to travel. A pilot festival held in May 2019 saw more than 850,000 people visit the event page on Steam, but the organisers hope that this year’s event will see a 25 per cent increase in exhibitors and a 66 per cent increase in demos, leading to an increased target attendance of 1.5m visitors.

“LudoNarraCon replicates many of the aspects and benefits of the consumer convention experience but through a digital format and hosted on the Steam platform,” Fellow Traveller explained at the time. “With no fee to exhibit, no travel involved and no booth production required, LudoNarraCon provides an extremely low-cost platform for narrative game developers to reach a large global audience, no matter where the developer is based.”

Fellow Traveller has so far announced the following exhibitors:

Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games

Chinatown Detective Agency – General Interactive Co.

Eliza – Zachtronics

Genesis Noir – Feral Cat Den / Fellow Traveller

Heaven’s Vault – inkle

Hypnospace Outlaw – Tendershoot / No More Robots

In Other Waters – Jump Over The Age / Fellow Traveller

Mutazione – Die Gute Fabrik / Akapura Games

Neo Cab – Chance Agency / Fellow Traveller

Not Tonight – Panic Barn / No More Robots

Out There: Oceans of Time – Mi-Clos Studio / Modern Wolf, Fractale

Paradise Killer – Kaizen Game Works / Fellow Traveller

She Dreams Elsewhere – Studio Zevere

Solace State – Vivid Foundry

Sometimes Always Monsters – Vagabond Dog / Devolver

Suzerain – Torpor Games / Fellow Traveller

Tangle Tower – SFB Games

Telling Lies – Drowning a Mermaid Productions / Annapurna Interactive

The Church in the Darkness – Paranoid Productions / Fellow Traveller

The Stillness of the Wind – Lambic Studios / Fellow Traveller

Wayward Strand – Ghost Pattern

Welcome to Elk = Triple Topping

Yes, Your Grace – Brave At Night / No More Robots

“We believe digital festivals like LudoNarraCon are the way of the future for indie developers and solve many of the challenges with physical events,” said Chris Wright, managing director of Fellow Traveller. “It’s free to attend, free to exhibit, has global reach and no one has to put on pants.”

The line up of panels for the main theatre stream will be revealed closer to the event.