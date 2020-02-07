Fellow Traveller confirms LudoNarraCon 2020 dates and line-up

Fellow Traveller, the organiser of LudoNarraCon, has confirmed the digital convention will run from April 24-27th 2020 and feature games such as Telling Lies, Eliza, Heaven’s Vault, Boyfriend Dungeon, Paradise Killer, and Genesis Noir.
The convention – which is a digital games festival that celebrates “innovative narrative games, the people who make them, and the fans who love them” – says it replicates many of the aspects of physical game conventions such as PAX or Eurogamer Expo without the expense or need to travel. A pilot festival held in May 2019 saw more than 850,000 people visit the event page on Steam, but the organisers hope that this year’s event will see a 25 per cent increase in exhibitors and a 66 per cent increase in demos, leading to an increased target attendance of 1.5m visitors.
“LudoNarraCon replicates many of the aspects and benefits of the consumer convention experience but through a digital format and hosted on the Steam platform,” Fellow Traveller explained at the time. “With no fee to exhibit, no travel involved and no booth production required, LudoNarraCon provides an extremely low-cost platform for narrative game developers to reach a large global audience, no matter where the developer is based.”
Fellow Traveller has so far announced the following exhibitors:
- Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games
- Chinatown Detective Agency – General Interactive Co.
- Eliza – Zachtronics
- Genesis Noir – Feral Cat Den / Fellow Traveller
- Heaven’s Vault – inkle
- Hypnospace Outlaw – Tendershoot / No More Robots
- In Other Waters – Jump Over The Age / Fellow Traveller
- Mutazione – Die Gute Fabrik / Akapura Games
- Neo Cab – Chance Agency / Fellow Traveller
- Not Tonight – Panic Barn / No More Robots
- Out There: Oceans of Time – Mi-Clos Studio / Modern Wolf, Fractale
- Paradise Killer – Kaizen Game Works / Fellow Traveller
- She Dreams Elsewhere – Studio Zevere
- Solace State – Vivid Foundry
- Sometimes Always Monsters – Vagabond Dog / Devolver
- Suzerain – Torpor Games / Fellow Traveller
- Tangle Tower – SFB Games
- Telling Lies – Drowning a Mermaid Productions / Annapurna Interactive
- The Church in the Darkness – Paranoid Productions / Fellow Traveller
- The Stillness of the Wind – Lambic Studios / Fellow Traveller
- Wayward Strand – Ghost Pattern
- Welcome to Elk = Triple Topping
- Yes, Your Grace – Brave At Night / No More Robots
“We believe digital festivals like LudoNarraCon are the way of the future for indie developers and solve many of the challenges with physical events,” said Chris Wright, managing director of Fellow Traveller. “It’s free to attend, free to exhibit, has global reach and no one has to put on pants.”
The line up of panels for the main theatre stream will be revealed closer to the event.