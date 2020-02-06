Former Amazon and EA exec Patrick Buechner is Manticore Games’ new CMO

Vikki Blake 1 hour ago Business

Former Amazon and EA exec Patrick Buechner has joined Manticore Games as its new chief marketing officer.

“When Jordan Maynard (co-founder of Manticore and a teammate of mine on Spore) first demoed Core to me, I had that same feeling I’d had the first time I played with the early building tools in The Sims – it was magical!” Buechner said in a blog post on the company’s website. “He built a multiplayer first-person shooter in about six minutes from templates in Core. Then within seconds it was published and playable. I asked him if he could add helicopters to the game – he quickly opened up a different game, found some choppers, hit CTRL-C, went back to the original game, hit CTRL-V, and they were patrolling. Like magic!

Patrick Buechner

“Core is poised to unleash a new generation of creators. Instead of working within the confines of a specific game, art style or genre, Core’s creators will be able to make their own experiences from scratch – whatever they can imagine – at Unreal engine quality (Core is powered by Unreal),” Buechner added.

Manticore Games raised $30 million in Series B funding back in September to launch “a new ecosystem for creating, sharing, and playing high-quality online games”, Core.

Self-described as “a digital playground and community designed to unleash imagination and redefine game creation, distribution and play” the new Californian company – led by Frederic Descamps and Jordan Maynard, who bring experiences from companies such as EA, Zynga, Xfire, Trion Worlds, and A Bit Lucky – was founded with the mission to “help define the next era in games”.

“Core’s mission is to empower and discover a whole new generation of creators,” Frederic Descamps, CEO and co-founder of Manticore Games, said at the time. “Developing successful multiplayer online games today is extremely arduous and mostly reserved for well-resourced teams. Core frees creators from those constraints and allows their creativity to thrive with experimentation and collaboration.”

