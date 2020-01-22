Fourth Floor Creative hires Robert Price as their new chairman

Share Facebook

Influencer marketing agency Fourth Floor Creative have a new chairman, in the form of former MD and SVP of Home Entertainment for 20th Century Fox UK, Robert Price. Price spent almost a decade at 20th Century Fox, until its takeover by Disney, and was previously managing director of Future Publishing, and has also held senior marketing positions at media, gaming and entertainment companies.

Celebrating the move, Price stated, “Influencer marketing is an incredibly exciting, fast-developing sector and Rich and the team have done a fantastic job and building their business quickly. This is a great company to get involved with – bringing skills and experience to help take it to the next level while learning from some incredibly talented people.”

Rich Keith, CEO, Fourth Floor Creative, added: “We’ve had an incredible two years, and there are significant opportunities ahead for us in 2020. Once I knew Robert was interested in what we were doing, it was a perfect opportunity to get him involved. With so much experience at the highest levels and a vast contacts book – we’re looking forward to having him help guide our next phase of growth.”

Based in Bristol with representatives in Bordeaux, Toronto and Brighton, Fourth Floor doubled in size in 2019 – and counts gaming businesses like 2K, Bethesda, Codemasters, Facepunch, Square Enix and Take 2 among its roster. In 2019 the content it made for brands reached over 70m consumers. The company helps brands reach consumers by building partnerships with influential social media content creators, and enables creators to connect more effectively with their audiences. Services include planning and running campaigns, advocacy programs, event management and merchandising solutions. With plans to grow in 2020 – a French subsidiary will open this month, and will focus on other areas outside of gaming – including food and entertainment.