Fourth Floor Creative to sponsor the Campaign of the Year award at the MCV/DEVELOP awards

March 5th marks the date of our revamped MCV/DEVELOP awards, which we have adapted based on industry feedback over the last couple of years. That means: new categories, no time-consuming entries and an industry-wide voting system. (Check out our shortlist here – Voting closes on February 14th).

Sponsoring the award for Campaign of the Year is influencer marketing agency Fourth Floor Creative. We spoke to Fourth Floor Creative co-founder and CEO Rich Keith about why the team chose to sponsor the award this year. “I’ve had the pleasure of attending more MCV Awards than I care to remember and it’s always a pleasure to be involved and see peers and friends in the industry be rewarded for their hard work.”

Campaign of the Year

Borderlands 3 – 2K

It’s Time to Play – PlayStation UK

Mortal Kombat 11 – Warner Bros

Pokémon Sword and Shield – Nintendo & The Pokémon Company

Resident Evil 2 – Capcom

Xbox Game Pass – Xbox

Our shortlists were selected by our MCV/DEVELOP Awards Grand Jury, which consists of industry veterans from every aspect of UK development and business. They nominated their most-valued partners and most-respected peers from across the industry, with only those receiving substantial support reaching this stage.

We need you to pick the winners! We want the whole industry to have its say on its brightest and boldest from 2019. So we’re asking MCV/DEVELOP subscribers to vote for our winners. You’ll need your subscriber number for this, which is above your address on the magazine wrapper. Then head to https://www.mcvdevelopawards.com/vote/ and make your selections.