Frontier Developments is your photo booth sponsor for the MCV/DEVELOP awards!

Our revamped MCV/DEVELOP awards are on March 5th at the Brewery, in London. And we are delighted to reveal that Frontier Developments is sponsoring our photo booth! So be sure to be very grateful to them when you’re posing for photos to immortalise the best night of the year.

We spoke to Frontier about why they chose to sponsor the awards this year, and Marilena Papacosta, Head of Brand Marketing replied:

“Frontier is thrilled to return as a sponsor and nominee at this year’s MCV/Develop Awards. It’s a brilliant celebration of a vibrant and exciting industry, and a point in the year where we look back at everyone’s hard work and fantastic achievements. With the Frontier photo booth, people will be able to take those memories with them, too.”

We have adapted our awards this year, based on industry feedback over the last couple of years. That means: new categories, no time-consuming entries and an industry-wide voting system.

Our shortlists were selected by our MCV/DEVELOP Awards Grand Jury, which consists of industry veterans from every aspect of UK development and business. They nominated their most-valued partners and most-respected peers from across the industry, with only those receiving substantial support reaching this stage.

We need you to pick the winners! We want the whole industry to have its say on its brightest and boldest from 2019. So we’re asking MCV/DEVELOP subscribers to vote for our winners. You’ll need your subscriber number for this, which is above your address on the magazine wrapper. Then head to https://www.mcvdevelopawards.com/vote/ and make your selections.