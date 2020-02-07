G Into Gaming launches new diversity support programme Empower-Up

Share Facebook

G Into Gaming has launched Empower-Up, a new programme to help studios establish and meet their diversity pledge and build more gender diverse and inclusive workplaces in games “with actionable steps”.

The guided programme – which has been launched in support of Ukie’s #RaiseTheGame initiative – focuses on four main areas: attracting women from outside the industry into games; supporting women already in the industry; working with schools, universities and parents to promote games as an attractive career option for girls and young women, and; providing studios with practical advice on how they can address gender imbalance, regardless of their size.

The free programme “will provide tools to help all studios to assess current practices across their businesses, allowing them to identify their areas for improvement” and offer “high-level guidance to support them in identifying those areas they would like to focus on, and to help them pick out speciﬁc actions to commit to”.

“The launch of Ukie’s #RaiseTheGame Pledge, plus the findings of its research into the current state of play within the UK games industry, should be welcomed by all,” said Liz Prince, founder of Putting The G Into Gaming and the Empower-Up programme. “The arrival of the most up-to-date data on diversity and inclusion is hugely important and, although it shows there is still much work to be done, the introduction of the Pledge is a strong signal that the UK games industry is fully committed to supporting enhanced representation at all levels.

“For an industry looking inwards, that is hugely important; we need to ensure that everyone feels included, respected and valued. For those looking into the industry from outside, it’s equally vital; we have skills shortages and we want to attract the very best talent to this exciting industry. We must ensure that it is seen as culturally mature and inclusive – and as forward-thinking about diversity as it is about technology and creativity.”

The programme has been devised with partners in learning and development, as well as diversity and inclusion, which means “everyone who takes part in the programme is guaranteed the best practical advice on steps to ensure their companies are welcoming, attractive and inclusive to people from all backgrounds, from all under-represented groups”.

“We know that studios are keen to engender diverse teams – they just don’t always know how to start, or simply don’t have the resources,” Prince added. “And that’s why G Into Gaming is introducing the Empower-Up Programme– to make it possible for all studios to prioritise diversity and inclusion of all under-represented groups, and take action. This Programme will give guidance and real practical resources to studios of all sizes and act as a focal point to achieve their Pledge goals and make a change for the better.

“Taking the Pledge to become a more Diverse & Inclusive workplace is a great start. By offering this Programme for change, we hope to arm all studios – regardless of size – with the tools to make good on those promises.”

The Empower-Up Programme is currently in “Early Access” with a number of studio pilots. If you would like to find out more about signing up to the Programme free of charge, contact liz.prince@amiqus.com.