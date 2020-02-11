Game development agency Amber launches new Mexico studio

Share Facebook

“Full-service games development agency” Amber has announced its opening a new facility in Guadalajara, Mexico to “offer a full suite of services, with an initial focus on QA and art outsourcing”.

Operations at Amber Mexico will be overseen by general manager Jorge Suarez, “a 16-year veteran of the games industry” and recruitment has already commenced, with plans to onboard 50 new colleagues by the end of 2020. The company says it is initially looking to fill QA and art outsourcing positions.

“Amber has been a key development provider in the video game industry since 2013, delivering full-service design and development solutions from initial concept to production, development, publishing and live operations,” the company said via press release.

Guadalajara is the second biggest city in Mexico and known for its vibrant gaming community, it is reportedly referred to be as the “Silicon Valley of Mexico”. This new location hopes to extend Amber’s reach and allow for development “across multiple time zones, along with gaining access to new markets and partnerships”.

“Amber strives to be the development agency of choice for the games industry, by delivering world-class services out of its international studios,” said Mihai Pohontu, CEO of Amber. “An extensive talent pool within a thriving games community, time zone aligned to many of our partners, made it a logical decision for Amber to expand its operations into Guadalajara.

“Ciudad Creativa Digital is a burgeoning digital creative content hub with numerous international companies choosing to invest in Guadalajara. Our studio will be a great addition to the incredible teams we have working across the globe.”

Amber is headquartered in Bucharest, Romania, and employs over 450 people across its facilities, which include studios in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

