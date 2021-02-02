Share Facebook

Venue: Brighton Hilton Metropole

Dates: 26-28 October 2021

Website: Develop Brighton

Develop:Brighton 2021 has been postponed July until October due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Develop:Brighton will now take place 26 – 28 October, and will take place at the Brighton Hilton Metropole as usual.

Develop:Brighton is where the European developer community comes together to learn from each other and share experiences, be inspired by world renowned experts and gurus, get up-to-date with the latest development tools and techniques, make new contacts and catch up with old ones.

With a programme that is shaped by some of the industry’s key figures, the conference touches all levels of the development community from the largest studios to micro indies.

“We’re obviously disappointed to be making this decision but it wasn’t a difficult one given the continued uncertainty we’re all facing due to the pandemic. The health and wellbeing of everyone attending is paramount and by moving the event to October, it gives as many people as possible the chance to be vaccinated and will make the event a safer place for us all.” said Tandem Events managing director Andy Lane.

For more information and the latest updates about Develop:Brighton, visit developconference.com and follow @DevelopConf on Twitter.